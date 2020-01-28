The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a training camp in Regina in 2020.

The move will take place after the University of Saskatchewan plans to replace the Griffiths Stadium turf in spring 2020.

“With the Griffiths Stadium turf replacement starting this spring, we certainly understand why Saskatchewan Roughriders cannot hold a training camp in USask this year,” said Gord Hunchak, chief communications officer at USask. “We look forward to welcoming drivers back to USask in 2021. We know the team will appreciate the new turf.”

The lawn replacement will begin in late April so the field will not be available to roughriders in May when the camp takes place.

“The facilities at Griffiths Stadium have served us well in recent years, but we’re excited to see what happens after the stadium upgrades are complete,” said Craig Reynolds, President and CEO of Roughriders.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to bring the team to the USask camp this year, but we are looking for different ways to keep our fans in the northern half of the province in touch with the team they love.”

Drivers will continue to Saskatoon on May 23, 2020 for their annual Green and White Day, including the State of Rider Nation. The Green and White Day activities will take place at the Saskatoon Minor Football Field.

The training camp is scheduled to begin on May 17.