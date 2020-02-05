The drivers leave the race behind, returner Marcus Thigpen

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released the returning and returning man Marcus Thigpen.

He was a free agent until February 11 when the market opened.

The 33-year-old originally signed with the riders in September 2017. He played two games in the regular season and prevailed with a touchdown against Ottawa for 169 yards last year. Thigpen was apt for 13 games that raced 48 times for 408 yards and four touchdowns, and added 24 catches for 233 yards and one touchdown in 2018.

The dynamic playmaker played 35 games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2010 and 2011, scoring 86 kick-offs for 1,643 yards and a touchdown, 116 points for 1,063 yards and a touchdown, and 11 missed field goals for 544 yards and three majors – Longest 118 meters. Thigpen also impacted the offensive, scoring 48 receptions for 616 yards and three touchdowns, followed by 52 rushes for 313 yards and three more points.

NFL teams became aware and Thigpen signed with the Miami Dolphins, where he played two seasons. He also played for the Tampa Bay Bucs, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. Over 50 games in the NFL, the University of Indiana product had 2,525 kick return yards in 107 attempts and one touchdown, 919 punt return yards in 95 attempts and two touchdowns. And added eight rushes for 25 yards in attack and nine receptions for 112 yards and a landing.

In 68 career CFL games, Thigpen has completed 147 times 957 yards with 11 touchdowns, capturing 93 passes for 1,041 yards and six majors. Thigpen is a dynamic returner with 178 point returns for 1,617 yards and a touchdown plus 115 kick-off returns for 2,459 yards and three touchdowns.