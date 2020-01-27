Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson has hired Kent Maugeri as the Riders’ special coach.

Maugeri will play his fifth season in green and white and his first in special teams. He makes the switch after three seasons as running backs coach of Saskatchewan.

In 2019, the riders led the league in hurry yards and had the second best hurry average per game. Maugeri joined the team for the first time in 2016 and worked with the offense as a quality control trainer. Before coming to Saskatchewan, he spent seven seasons as a full-time assistant coach at Lindenwood University.

Terry Eisler spent the last season with the Riders as a special teams coach, but Dickenson informed Eisler that his contract would not be renewed. That meant Eisler left Saskatchewan to return to the Eskimos as a back trainer, where he previously served as coordinator for special teams (2013), assistant for defensive and special teams (2012) and back trainer (2007-2009).

Dickenson will not only act as the head coach, but will also act as the team coordinator for the riders.