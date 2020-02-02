The drivers are again committed to attacking Takoby Cofield for two years

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have committed the American offensive lineman Takoby Cofield to extend the contract by two years until the 2021 season.

Cofield should become a free agent on February 11, 2020.

The six-foot-four, 315-pound Cofield returns to the drivers after playing in 15 games in the past two seasons. The 28-year-old spent both left and right in 2019, playing four games after suffering an injury earlier in the year. Cofield made his CFL debut on August 18, 2018.

Born in North Carolina, he spent five college seasons at Duke University and played 51 career games. He started 42 times in a row with left winger and brought him onto the field for 3,274 snapshots. He helped the team win the ACC Costal Division Championship 2013 and made three bowl games. He was Duke’s representative at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in 2014.

Before joining the Riders, Cofield spent time with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins, playing eight prep games between 2015 and 2016.

Cofield was a key element that allowed franchise quarterback Cody Fajardo to be protected while paving the way in the running game.