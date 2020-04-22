The driver who ‘bumped into a woman’ was charged with murder after he died of a coronavirus at the hospital – The Scottish Sun

A DRIVER who was allegedly hit a woman in a road rage attack was charged with murder after he contracted the corona virus in hospital and died.

Robert Barrow, 54, allegedly drove a car past Tahereh Pirali-Dashti, 40, after repeatedly punching her husband on the North Ring Road in Finchley, North London, on January 20.

1

Robert Barrow appeared at Old Bailey on charges of murder. Credit: Alamy

He was rushed to hospital with a serious injury and died three months later on April 10 after suffering from a deadly disease.

Barrow appeared at Old Bailey today via videolink who was charged with murder.

Deanna Heer, the prosecutor, said: “It was a murder that emerged from a road rage incident after a minor collision on the A406 near Henly’s Corner.

“One of the vehicles was driven by the defendant and the other contained the deceased and her husband.

“Before the incident that caused the person who died of serious injuries, he called the police to call 999.

“The defendant was seen throwing a few punches at the husband of the deceased and then into his vehicle.

‘He drove forward at a relatively slow speed, then deliberately and consciously passed him on the road. He then continued driving and went to central London. “

The cause of death for Tahereh was given as Covid-19, brain injury and cardiac arrest.

Barrow, from Chigwell, Essex, was handed over to prisoners before a trial at Old Bailey on July 7.