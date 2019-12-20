Loading...

The driver hits the accelerator, not the brake, sending the car to 7-11 at Peabody

Updated: 5:13 PM EST December 20, 2019

A car crashed into a convenience store on the north coast on Friday afternoon. The accident happened at 7-11 on Lynn Street. There were people in the store at the time of the accident, but there were no serious injuries. The teams are now on the scene cleaning up the mess and making sure the building is safe. The driver said he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car to the store. The driver's wife was able to drive the vehicle from the scene.

