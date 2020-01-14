The draft Long Range Transportation Plan for Casper Area includes recommendations totaling $ 917 million

The site of the old Hotel Henning on the corner of First Street and Center Street opposite the America Theater has been a parking lot for decades. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and their consultants Nelson / Nygaard Consulting Associates have put together a final draft of a long-haul transportation plan.

The plan is to improve transportation infrastructure in Casper, Evansville, Mills, Bar Nunn and Natrona County over the next 30 years.

The final draft was discussed at the Casper City Council on January 14th.

The advisors informed the city council that they were trying to spread the recommended projects “fairly” in the community. The recommendations include short, medium and long-term priorities.

Once all of the recommended projects have been implemented, the total cost is estimated at $ 917 million:

The plan is called “Connecting Crossroads”. It is an update of a plan completed in 2014.

“It is recommended that more than half (57%) of the funds available be used for an expanded asset management program to ensure that

Maintenance and preservation of the existing and future transport network ”, says the draft. “From the remaining funds available, the recommended plan includes a list of 55 investment projects for construction at a cost of approximately $ 397 million by 2048.”

“The recommended planned projects are tax-limited, which means that the expected costs for the projects do not exceed the expected income for transport investments over the planning period.”

City Councilor Mike Huber said the plan should not have included recommendations to connect Wyoming Boulevard to Hat Six Road as part of an East Belt Loop project.

The draft acknowledges that the project was hit with some controversy. This project has been moved to the lowest priority among long-term project recommendations.

Community development manager Liz Becher said that the MPO started working on the plan in autumn 2018 and that such plans are necessary to secure federal funding available through the MPO.

The consultant added that workshops and public surveys were carried out to support the creation of the plan. The draft outlines a number of recommended improvements to transport infrastructure across the Casper area.

Some of these recommendations address intersection and road safety concerns that can lead to accidents.

Others should address other transportation-related problems. One example is the recommendation to convert the one-way street in downtown Casper to a one-way street to support retail in the region.

The plan states that 97% of people in the region go to work and 88% of people go to work alone.

The plan identifies five goals to improve transportation:

• Increase transportation options for all modes

• Improve health and safety for all residents

• Improve the distinctive character of the region

• Support the region’s diversifying economy

• Promote inexpensive and simple mobility solutions

“The Casper area is growing and presents our current transport system with challenges,” says the draft. “And our population is changing – the number of older adults is growing and young people drive less than their parents. People are demanding a wider range of mobility options and want secure connections that will help them get where they are

Must go.”

“When we developed Connecting Crossroads, we learned about your vision for the future of the Casper Area and your proposed solutions to be able to react to these changes. We have heard that Casper Area residents are looking for safe, comfortable and reliable ways to get around the region. For some, this means better bike connections or safer running conditions. For others, this means a reliable driving style or an efficient journey to work and services in the bus. “

The draft plan envisages a total of 55 projects ranging from mixed-use paths to road projects. The consultant classified the projects according to priority using an evaluation model.

These 55 projects include:

• 7 complete road projects

• 20 multimodal projects

• 4 projects to improve the intersection

• 20 road construction projects

• 4 bridge replacement projects

“The projects on this list can all be funded by federal, state, or county funds, and there may be other sources of funding that can be used in the future,” the draft says. “The recommended projects and maintenance expenses include all committed projects that were defined in the MPO for Casper Area for the fiscal year 2020 – 2023 (Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program, MTIP).”

“Other projects that go beyond the projects promised by 2023 also affect the mobility requirements of the coming year and the maintenance of the network throughout the Casper area. Together, these projects form the blueprint that we will use to improve the Casper Area transportation system over the next three decades. “

A complete list of recommended projects is included in the draft plan.