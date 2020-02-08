The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center shows owls as part of the “All About Owls” event

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The people from the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center came very close to a feathered friend on Saturday.

Theresa Kruid, a naturalist at the Nature Center, showed Harlan, a “Barred” owl that lives at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

It was shown as part of the “All About Owls” event that took place this Saturday.

According to the Kruiden, Harlan takes its name from the city in Iowa. In this city, Harlan was injured in an accident a few years ago.

“So Harlan was accidentally hit by a car and has a broken upper arm bone. Some of his bones don’t heal like we do,” said Theresa Kruid, a naturalist at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. “So he is permanently injured and cannot fly as well as he should. That is why we are taking care of him now.”

Around 100 people came to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center to learn about owls and take pictures with Harlan.

There was also a presentation where people could learn about different types of owls in Iowa.

If you want to visit Harlan, you can rest him in an enclosure at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.