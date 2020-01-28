Subscribe to The Last Laugh on Apple Podcasts

Maria Bamford has been playing stand-up comedy for 30 years. Chances are she’s one of your favorite comedians of all time or that you’ve never heard of her.

This week, Bamford is releasing its third one-hour special. The title, Weakness Is the Brand, stems from the way she explains to her audience why they can notice tremors in her hands and in her voice.

“I have a tremor that distracts an artist,” she said earlier in the hour, before imitating a criticism in her head that asked, “Why don’t you take medicine to compensate for the hundreds of medicines that you are already so that I feel more comfortable? “The punchline:” For which I would like to say, weakness is the brand. ”

The Minnesota native has always been open to her own mental health issues – she has been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder and OCD and has been hospitalized for nervous breakdowns on several occasions. But through it all, she somehow managed to remain one of the most inventive and funniest comedians of her generation, both on stage and in her beloved Netflix series Lady Dynamite, which was canceled prematurely after two seasons.

“I think sometimes I feel ethical anxiety about taking up space in the world,” Bamford told me in this week’s episode of the podcast The Last Laugh. “I am almost 50 years old and I am a very affluent woman, as far as I know, a white woman. Am I really necessary as an artist? There are so many other voices that have not been heard and they’re so interesting. I don’t even know if I want to hear what I have to say despite the fact that I keep talking. ”

This feeling of wanting to listen more is part of what drove Bamford to host a new online talk show called What’s Your Ailment ?! for Topic.com on which she interviews other celebrities on their mental health issues.

“I thought it would be fun to talk to other people who were willing to talk about their experience,” she says. “I like to joke that it’s the least useful form of health care you can get. Is it better than the free clinic? I do not know.”

On “Internet Meetings” with Fans

“It is a very selfish training since I find it difficult to prepare to repeat my material. So now I have to ask a witness to sit there and watch me go over it. If you’ve heard of Twitter, it’s such a loving, sweet, and sweet place. You put on your Twitter: “Hey, right now in this zip code, can someone meet me for coffee? I will buy. “And then people tweet back and say,” I’m available in this strange part of St. Louis, Missouri at 3:00 p.m. “And then you meet a nice person in the middle of nowhere. It’s just delicious. I mean I’ve done it at least 30 times and people have always been very nice. I’ve done a lot of internet since the day. And I think I’ve been going on like 75 internet dating for the past 10 years, so it didn’t seem scary at all. ”

On the identity of family members on stage

“[My mom] agreed with that. She lets things go. I think this is a trait of mothers in general. You’ve heard your kids say for years, “It’s stupid, mom.” At least I think that’s what’s going on because she just says, “Oh, yes, that’s great, honey. . I have my own life. “But I used to pretend to be my sister and she was really hurt by this and said,” I don’t want you to do this anymore. “So I’m desperately trying not to, but it’s difficult because she’s so funny.”

On the lack of inclusiveness in comedy clubs

“I love comedy clubs – I love, I love, I love them. I want them to become more accessible to everyone. I think they are leaving money on the table. This is why I think these [comedy] festivals are doing well, because they are inclusive. It’s weird how you go to a comedy club and maybe there will be a picture of a famous comedian [woman] on the wall who’s never been there, like Margaret Cho or Lucille Ball or something, but that’s it. There could be two or three headline comics that are women. And women of color are like 0.5 percent. I do not understand. And I also heard so many stories from other female comics about the difficulty of continuing. At some level, the door is still not open. It is statistically unfair. ”

Netflix cancels “Lady Dynamite” after two seasons

“I felt sad that it was finished on some level, just in terms of wanting to be necessary. Like, “Oh my God, we need to get this show back!” Even if I didn’t want to, I wanted to be wanted, certainly. I take certain psychiatric drugs which tire me a lot. So from 12 to 16 to 18 hours a day – performing was the limit of my ability. Which is so hilarious, because your dream comes true and suddenly I’m too tired to do it. It was a truly wonderful experience, an incredible dream come true. Everything that happened to me that I always wanted and beyond. So I’m fine. ”

