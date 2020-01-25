The Doomsday Clock is closer than ever until midnight

But the only thing that can be measured is the degree of inactivity on climate change. As the US withdraws from the Paris climate agreement, the world as a whole has done little to meet the agreed deadlines, with efforts to meet the numbers needed to prevent the average global temperature from rising above 2 degrees Celsius. falls short. The most recent UN climate summit ended without solid plans to continue.

Fear, uncertainty and doubt

This year, the board stacked a few “disruptive” technologies on the scales, with genetic engineering, synthetic biology, the massive collection of health and genomic data, and their potential use in the development of biological weapons among them. Concerns about AI-based weapons and the integration of artificial intelligence into nuclear command and control systems – something that goes back to the 1982 WarGames film – were also cited. Russia tested an AI-based field command and control system in practice last year, but there is no specific evidence that a state or non-state actor is doing any of these things. Nevertheless, the board members are shocked by the possibility.

Then there is the urge for hypersonic weapons. Programs such as the US Department of Defense’s Prompt Global Strike effort, the Air Force’s Advanced Rapid Response Weapon and Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon – abbreviated to Arrow and Hacksaw – and Russian and Chinese efforts to develop strategic and tactical hypersonic weapons, are intended to hit arms that cannot be compensated by current defenses and targets with great precision. These weapons “will severely limit the response time available to the targeted countries and create a dangerous degree of ambiguity and uncertainty, at least in part because of their likely ability to carry nuclear or conventional nuclear warheads,” noted board members.

That uncertainty could lead to rapid escalation from conventional to nuclear conflict, they warned: “These weapons are minimally destabilizing and constitute a new arms race.” Combined with concerns about the militarization of space and the further automation of weapons and sensor systems, “and the new, more aggressive military doctrines claimed by the most armed countries,” they wrote, “could lead to a global catastrophe.”

Man in the Loop

Certainly, these systems have contributed to a kind of arms race. But none of them has been deployed. And older, less advanced systems pose an equally significant threat given the current tensions in the world, as evidenced by the downing of a Ukrainian aircraft by an outdated automated air defense system in Iran. The problem is not so much the technology as the people who use it.

That is, the only thing that has really changed to push the countdown to Armageddon forward in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ estimate is the current political situation in the world. This situation is one of inactivity and increased combativeness, and it has existed in one form or another (with a brief “end of history” pause in the early 1990s) since the first atomic weapon was exploded. The only difference from a year ago is that we have had more time to process the impact of campaigns on social media and the fragmentation of consensus on topics of global importance.

As someone who served in the army during the Cold War – bobbing across the world’s oceans with what I cannot confirm or deny, nuclear land attack were cruise missiles in armored boxes about 100 meters from my bed – I can say that we are a lot further away from a nuclear Doomsday than in 1982.

Unfortunately, the lessons that the US and the Soviet Union have learned from the abyss they looked at in the early 1980s have not been effectively passed on to current world leadership in arms control – or in other existential threats. So maybe it’s useful that the Doomsday Clock has moved forward 20 seconds, if only to remind us that the people who can do the most about things don’t see the clock.

The withdrawal of the US from the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, the failure to renew the new START treaty or enter into other arms control negotiations, the apparent collapse of the agreement to limit Iranian nuclear research and the derailment of negotiations with North America. Korea have all eroded the stability of the nuclear equation that we finally got right when Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev blinked.

