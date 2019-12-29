The Dolphins stun the Patriots, who will now host the Wild Card game in Foxborough

Loading...

The New England Patriots will play on the NFL Wild Card weekend for the first time in a decade. The Patriots fell to 5-11 Miami Dolphins in the final game of the season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led a field trip with less than 4 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, giving Miami the 27-24 victory. The Patriots lost the opportunity to win their tenth consecutive opening round with defeat and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers. Facing the second and 10 in the Patriots 31, Tom Brady's attempt to pass Julian Edelman was intercepted by Eric Rowe and returned 35 yards for a touchdown. It was Brady's first pick-6 in his race against the Dolphins. In the first quarter, the Dolphins drove to the Patriots 9 in their second drive of the game before the 12-yard, 80-yard drive ended with a 27-yard field. Jason Sanders goal that put Miami ahead 3-0.

