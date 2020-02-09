The DOJ has initiated the process of reviewing Giuliani’s Ukraine information

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate Justice Committee chairman, a close ally of President Donald Trump, said Sunday that the Justice Department found a way to verify the information gathered in Ukraine by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who opposed Democrat Joe Biden and his son had gone ahead.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Said Attorney General William Barr told him during a Sunday conversation that the department “had created a process that Rudy could give information about and they would see if it was verified.”

“Rudy Giuliani is a well-known man,” said Graham. “He is a crime fighter. He is loyal to the president. He is a good lawyer. ”

Giuliani is also checked by the federal authorities. This means that the Justice Department is in an awkward position to work with someone it is actively investigating to collect potentially harmful information against one of the President’s political rivals.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec declined to comment on Graham’s statements.

Prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani’s business, including whether he was registered as a foreign representative, the people familiar with the matter said. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Giuliani also played a key role in Trump’s impeachment over the President’s negotiations with Ukraine by making unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against Biden, who is currently running for the Democratic President’s nomination.

Giuliani said on Sunday that he had a document that related to Biden’s son Hunter, along with a memo that was said to be from a Democratic Party official and documented communication with a reporter.

Trump democratically controlled the house last year for accusing Congress of abuse of power and obstruction, of urging Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. At the same time, it has delayed the delivery of nearly $ 400 million in Congress-approved security support for the Eastern European nation. Hunter Biden was a board member of a Ukrainian gas company, while his father, under President Barack Obama, managed the U.S. government’s Ukrainian portfolio.

Trump was acquitted by the Republican Senate last week.

Graham said everything Giuliani received from Ukraine had to be handed over to the Department of Justice or the Congress intelligence agency “because it could be Russian propaganda.”

Graham said he also spoke to North Carolina Republican Senator Richard Burr, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Sunday. He said Burr also warned him to be “very careful” with all information coming from Ukraine. Graham said his message to Giuliani was, “Don’t give it to me.”

A Burr spokeswoman did not immediately return an email requesting a comment.

Graham was interviewed on CBS ‘”Face the Nation” and Giuliani appeared on Fox News Channel “Sunday Morning Futures”.

Associate press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

