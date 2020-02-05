The dog slimming club takes the biscuit with them when pet owners want their puppies to shed those extra pounds

Overweight dog owners are encouraged to register their pets at Britain’s first online dog slimming club.

SlimmingDogs.co.uk offers to help overweight dogs get well and lose pounds by throwing away brown cookies and inferior nibbles.

Obese people have had slimming clubs for decades, but the new website is believed to be the first online fat-fighting community dedicated to obese dogs only.

For the first time, pets can give the slimming dogs the feeling of losing excess pounds with a healthy eating and exercise program.

The club was created by Pure Pet Food, a brand of healthy dog ​​food, to educate owners about the problems that can be caused by poor nutrition. They came up with the idea after helping hundreds of dog owners switch to a healthier diet.

The move comes after researchers found that the number of overweight dogs in Britain is currently reaching an all-time high.

Research from last year showed that the number of overweight dogs increased by 50 percent in two years. One in eight dog owners said that their veterinarians had warned him of their dog’s health.

The PDSA study found that currently 1.7 million dogs in the UK alone can be classified as dangerously overweight or obese.

Dog obesity is linked to osteoarthritis, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart and respiratory diseases, kidney disease, cancer and more, and poor nutrition is a key factor.

The increasing popularity of heavily processed dried dog foods or nibbles is believed to be one of the factors behind the rise in obesity in dogs in recent years.

Now busy dog ​​owners can register for free at SlimmingDogs.de to receive nutrition and exercise advice tailored to their pet.

A SlimmingDogs spokesman said: “We all love our dogs and it’s easy to fall into the trap of spoiling them with processed foods and treats.

“But considering that there could be almost two million overweight dogs in the UK, it’s really shocking and it’s time to do something about the problem.

“It’s not that dog owners don’t care that they don’t have the information they need to ensure that their dogs are eating healthy.

“The food we give our dogs has changed massively in the last generation, since brown biscuits became more popular and at the same time the weight of dogs increased.

“We believe that this is more than a coincidence and we have made it our mission to sensitize dog owners to the reality of pet nutrition.

“We hope that by joining SlimmingDogs.co.uk we can help many other owners and their dogs return to a happy, healthy lifestyle.

“When you join us, join a community of like-minded animal lovers who want to share information and advice.”