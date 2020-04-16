The dog of Bounty Hunter’s daughter defends her new relationship after graduating from Beth Chapman

Duane “Dog Bounty Hunter” Chapman has a new girlfriend – and his family seems to agree.

Duane confirmed last month that he was dating a woman named France Frane. On Tuesday, April 14, his daughter Lyssa Chapman shared a Instagram photo and wrote, “How cute are the two?”

In response to fans and followers criticizing Dog’s Most Wanted star for being in a relationship – coming almost 10 months after graduating from his beloved wife Beth Chapman – another of his daughters jumped up to defend him.

“Anyone who judges my father should pray that he never loses his loved one and be tried for an attempt to fill the void,” Bonnie Chapman wrote. “Your opinion is invalid.” My mother would like him to be happy. Please shut up and let my dad live in peace. “

Beth, who was diagnosed with neck cancer in 2017, died last June at the age of 51.

After her death, Duane was open about his grief. He shared with people last summer that he had promised Beth that he would not marry again, and in another interview with the same lead last fall, Star Bounty Hunter’s Star said she was not ready to date again.

“Not that I should, but you know, it’s not worth it,” he explained. “I don’t want to tell the whole story of my mother, my father and my life, and again about that new person.” Not yet.”

However, Duane seems to have found someone special in his life. Last month, he opened up to The Sun USA audience about his relationship with Franco and described it as a “miracle.”

“It’s really good,” he said. “It’s God’s relationship because it’s like a miracle.” It’s a miracle we’ve met, and it’s a miracle how well we’ll get along. “

According to the store, Frane is a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado and has teamed up with Duan for their common sadness of losing her husband’s cancer. Her late husband Bob died just months before Beth.

“I know that when I start to feel bad about Beth and it’s amazing, France seems to be appearing, and that helps kids,” the reality star said in the publication. “And I feel Beth expects to take care of me. And Bob, France’s later husband, expects me to be a man and a master, so I am.”

“It’s a very real love we develop together,” he continued. “We are both entitled to talk about our husbands who are in heaven – it’s not like we’re not afraid to mention it.” We consult each other, but we also know that we have a responsibility and that is right. A lot of people are following us. “

When asked if he would marry Fran in the future, he said, “There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but it looks like she will be the ultimate Mrs. Chapman.”

Duane’s relationship with Franco comes almost a few months after speculation that he was dating his longtime friend Moon Angell. His daughter Lyssa openly disagreed with their relationship with social media.

When he spoke to The Sun USA, Dog stressed that he had never date Angell. “The moon and I weren’t” in a relationship, “and I tried to prove it, and it really hurt Moon’s feelings,” he said. “And she was the one who beat it.”

“But now it is important that my family, my close family, each one of the children and the grandchildren approve of France,” Duane added. “And that’s a huge difference.”

Lyssa also spoke to the publication, saying that her father’s new girlfriend “was very respectful of all children – and of Beth’s memory.”

“She goes to church three times a week and Dad tries to quit smoking – for my father, she’s a good woman,” she said. “He’s the happiest thing I’ve seen him in a long time – he’s so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with France.”