The Dodge Viper is being recalled because of the potential to hit you with its airbags

The 2005 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Coupe. Image: FCA

We understand. For you, the owner of Dodge Viper, every day follows a set schedule. You wake up, remember that you own the most absurd car of 2005, and then you ride with it, getting a single-digit fuel mileage and laughing because, in fact, you can afford the impracticability of such a car.

But maybe your laugh should last until you visit a dealership, because your Viper has been recalled because of the fairly pertinent discovery that your airbags could explode randomly in your face. That discovery, of course, occurs approximately 15 years after its manufacture.

Better late than never, right?

Fiat Chrysler recently submitted withdrawal documents to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. UU. For 3,329 Dodge Vipers of the 2005 and 2006 model years, listing the estimated amount with the defect at 100 percent. Those vipers equipped an occupant retention control module that could randomly deploy the airbags and / or car seat belt pretensioners, which adjust the seat belts in the event of a crash to prevent people inside a car. car fly.

That can lead to an accident or injury, to put it mildly, as it would with an exploded airbag in its face, and the FCA said an airbag warning light "may or may not precede an inadvertent display of suitors airbags and / or seatbelts. " As of last month, FCA said it has no knowledge of any accident, but it does know of an injury "potentially related to the problem."

It would be easy to assume that all this saga of airbags has been going on for a while given the age of the car, and that would be correct. Withdrawal documents say that FCA had a similar recall for certain cars in 2015, including Viper 2003 and 2004, before learning about a random deployment of airbags in a 2005 Viper in January. After an investigation, that complaint eventually led to this withdrawal.

FCA said that in addition to solving it, it will reimburse the owners who paid to repair the problem in the past and have the corresponding receipts. Both owners and distributors are expected to be informed about the recall on January 31, which will hopefully not give them enough time to be hit without knowing it with an airbag on the way to the grocery store before repairing your car

But hey, sometimes you have to take a chance to complete your daily routine so important to get on the Viper for a casual ride once again, for no other reason than to laugh at how funny you look.

(No, it doesn't. Leave the car in the garage for a month.)

