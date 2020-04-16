The doctor I join, fans repeating their favorite moments

Stuck at home while locking? Have you already tied all your Doctor Who boxes (and counts until the next clock)?

Health athletes from all over the world can take part in a new initiative that asks Doctor Who fans to film themselves, repeating their favorite moments from the last 12 seasons.

Whether it’s on your phone or camera, Homemade Who invites fans to give away their rainbow T-shirts, ditch coats and tin foil hats, and perform a moment from nowadays (since 2005) to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the sci-fi show’s revival.

Dalex Victory Fan Holiday (Homemade Who courtesy)

“In the true spirit of Doctor Who, it means old-school creativity and imagination, using everything you find at home,” reads the Homemade Who website.

All videos will be summarized from video material that will be released sometime in May, while the best entry will also win a thematic award.

Videos should be 5-30 seconds long, not overlaid with text / titles or music, and should be sent to video@homemadewho.com. When shooting with your phone, shoot horizontally (not with a portrait). The deadline for works is midnight on Thursday, 30 April 2020, and full entry instructions can be read here.

