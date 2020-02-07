The DNC delegate from 2020 is at the Summerfest site in Milwaukee

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=2020-democratic-national-convention%2Csummerfest%2Canxiety%2Coverall-negative%2Ctom-barrett%2Cvolunteering&simpleTarget=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

There is nothing like an invitation to a party to change the subject.

At the end of a tumultuous week, the organizers of the 2020 Host Committee for the Democratic National Convention attempted to show on Friday that preparations are on schedule for one of the biggest events the city has organized.

They announced a pre-congress welcome party for delegates and guests at the Summerfest site.

The event takes place on July 12, the night before the four-day congress at Fiserv Forum and one week after the end of the musical festival Summerfest.

“This is the first impression they will have of our community and what better place to have a first impression than on the Summerfest site,” said Mayor Tom Barrett of Milwaukee at a press conference to make the announcement.

The host committee was shocked earlier this week with the expulsion of its two top officials, former President Liz Gilbert and her chief of staff, Adam Alonso. They were accused of monitoring a “toxic” work culture.

The board of the non-profit, non-partisan host committee initiated the probe this week and called in external counsel.

Barrett said he had spoken to the board earlier Friday, but the investigation was not in progress.

He said that he supported the action of the board in the dismissal of the two top personnel.

“What I am focusing on is the future and the future is how we are moving forward and you can see from today that we are moving at a very fast pace.”

Barrett said the aim is “to ensure that we have the best convention ever organized by Milwaukee and the best convention that political parties have ever seen”.

He praised the work done by those on the guest committee.

“The people who work for the guest committee are professionals,” he said. “They are people who are really committed to making it a great convention. I have seen people work harder than ever before.

“I think what this has done has brought the team closer together because they understand what’s at stake here and they understand how important this convention is to our community.”

Teresa Vilmain, a respected political agent with deep ties with Wisconsin, oversees the daily functioning of the host committee.

“I think that people are generally confident that they can do well,” Barrett said. “It is clear that more staff is filling and that would happen regardless of what happened.”

It remains unclear what the new leadership structure will look like.

Barrett said he was not worried about fundraising because the committee had achieved its objectives too late.

“We have a serious charge and that is to raise tens of millions of dollars more,” said Barrett of the guest committee. The host committee is said to have raised $ 25 million in 2019 and is aiming for $ 70 million to fund the conference.

The other important responsibility of the guest committee is to recruit 15,000 volunteers.

Shirley Ellis, a senior advisor to the convention, said that “so many people” have already signed up, but there is “a need for more volunteers to make this possible”.

“It’s an event where everything is on deck,” she said about the city’s efforts to receive 50,000 people during the congress.

Summerfest officials say they are ready to help with the convention.

“It will be an incredible kick-off for an incredible week,” said Sarah Smith Pancheri, chief operating officer and vice president of sales and marketing for Milwaukee World Festival.

“We are very proud of what we do at Henry Maier Festival Park,” she added. “And we feel that it really is what is part of what sets Milwaukee apart. We hope we can demonstrate the passion of our community for hospitality, our dedication to diversity, and of course we really love a great party in Milwaukee.”

The host committee is expected to announce the locations of the media welcome party of July 11 and the volunteer party of July 17 in the coming weeks.

