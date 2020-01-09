The division rule helps Heat survive stumbling against hurricanes in Gabba

Loading...

It came after the return test batsman Matthew Wade fell victim to a fissile fishing law changed almost seven years ago.

The left-hander did his best to raise the hurricanes to a reasonable level before finding Matthew Renshaw on the middle rope.

Renshaw caught the ball, stumbled backwards and threw it in the air as it fell over the border.

Matthew Renshaw of the Heat takes a catch across the border, which he passes on to teammate Tom Banton to fire Matthew Wade. Credit: Darren England / AAP

It looked like Wade (61 of 46) would collect six runs for his shot before Renshaw jumped into the air off the field and parried the ball for the waiting Tom Banton.

The catch was checked and after a long delay, Wade, who admitted shortly after being released that he was unsure of the rule, was sent on the way.

The sequence was polarizing, but nothing new. Englishman Sam Billings made a similar attempt to fire James Faulkner when he played for the Prime Minister’s XI two years ago.

Glenn Maxwell also perfected a solo performance in a 2015 ODI, the all-rounder was only aware of the idiosyncrasies after mistakenly criticizing Josh Lalor for doing something similar in the Big Bash earlier this year.

All four catches are considered legal due to a change in the MCC rules in October 2013 to do more sports in the field.

The rule states that as long as the first contact with the ball is made within the border, the outfield player can parry the ball as many times as he wants while he is in the air outside the border.