The distraction of Novak Djokovic ends with a 900th victory

Just as the fans at Novak Djokovic’s game on Center Court on Monday evening thought they were going to experience an early night, the mighty Serb threw out the script that required total control in his 900th career win.

Djokovic had a 6: 7: 2: 6 lead over the German Jan-Lennard Struff, but inexplicably stalled in the third set and lost the 6: 2 when his 29-year-old opponent found the angle to number 2 decrypt the world game.

The change of impulse seemed to shock the audience, but in the fourth set normal transmission resumed when Djokovic put his foot down to reach the final set 6-1.

In his comments after the game on the Nine, Djokovic said his opponent had fought hard and it was a memory just to have fun playing tennis.

“When you are on the pitch, especially in my position, I am expected to win most of my games,” said Djokovic.

“There is a lot of pressure and a lot of different emotions. I definitely try to remember to stay present and really enjoy it.

“I am obviously very proud of all the successes. At the same time, I try to remember that I am grateful to still play at a very high level, the sport that I really love.

“I was four years old and I picked up tennis rackets for the first time. I saw it on TV in Serbia, which at that time had no real tennis tradition … At that time, everything just seemed impossible. But here we are, you know, 20, 25 years later. I cannot take it for granted. I try to enjoy every moment. “

There is something about these tigers

A few years ago, the Richmond Footy Club was a joke after experiencing a 1980 Premier League drought and a revolving door of coaches and dubious recruitment decisions.

These days, after the AFL flags in 2017 and 2019, the new winning look seems to be having a tiger player in your midst.

Exhibit A is the unlikely friendship between tennis legend Serena Williams and Tiger Dustin Martin, who apparently made a friendship after meeting in the Maldives last year, shortly after the Tigers won the 2019 flag.

“He happened to be there,” said Williams after her 6-0 and 6-3 demolition job with Czech teen Anastasia Potapova on Monday. “We just hung out and had a lot of fun.

“But we decided that he couldn’t come to the Australian Open because he would be bullied too much.

If we could hang out, it would be cool. But definitely not in Melbourne Park or here; it would be far too crazy for him. ‘

And if you think this is an unlikely pairing, what about Ash Barty’s response to AAP journalist Darren Walton when asked which celebrities she would most like to have dinner with.

“I should be an athlete. I would like to pick out the brains of world-class athletes like a LeBron James,” she said, adding, “Kevin Bartlett would be incredible. I think he has some pretty cool stories.”

This is the man that AFL fans know as “hunger”. The Torsneak challenged by Follicles became a media commentator that did its best work in the field back in the 1980s.

It’s a big challenge for KB to defeat a world of celebrities to get the world’s # 1 attention.

Mom also has a couple of moves

And while Serena Williams may think she has Dusty Martin in her corner, her mother Oracene had her own moment in the sun on Monday when she was caught on television to celebrate her daughter’s first round victory over the Russians.

Spray of the day …

“I can do what I want with it, it’s my racket. I can do what I want, I don’t break rules. It doesn’t matter, it’s my racket. I can do what the hell I want with it What are you talking about? I didn’t break it – if I break it, give me a code (violation) of 100 percent. I didn’t break my racket, it’s a terrible call. Do your job. Do your job! “

– Canadian Denis Shapovalov was not satisfied with a code violation when he lost in the first round.

Fucsovics takes the third set 6-1 and now leads two sets to one against Denis Shapovalov.

At the start of the set, Shapovalov was quite frustrated after receiving a code violation and started a vocal argument with Renaud Lichtenstein. #AusOpen

The big games on the second day …

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Kyrgios is in an unusual position given the positive mood of his much-vaunted effort to raise money for bushfire-ravaged communities. The 24-year-old is in good shape after winning three of his four individual games at the ATP Cup. Sonego rose steadily in 2019 and won its first ATP title in Antalya. The 23-year-old Kygios defeated the high-ranking Italian at his only meeting in Cincinnati last year.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) vs Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

The extravagant French veteran and the aspiring Australian star will compete against each other for the first time, which promises an entertaining encounter. Popyrin was only eight years old when Tsonga made his famous entry into the 2008 Australian Open final and admitted that the Frenchman is still one of his role models.

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) vs Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Pliskova is in impressive form after defeating 2019 Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka on her way to the Brisbane International title. Mladenovic didn’t make it to the second round of a Grand Slam last year, but her quality showed when she won against world number 1 Ash Barty in November when France celebrated a memorable Fed Cup final win over Australia.

4-Daniil Medvedev (RUS) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Medvedev, the four-seeded player, is on the verge of a breakthrough with a Grand Slam victory, as he testified in 2019 with 59 wins and an epic comeback of the US Open against Rafael Nadal. Tiafoe was a quarter-final in 2019.

Weather guard

