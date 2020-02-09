The distance from El Salvador is deepened on loan for security forces

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele called on supporters to meet in parliament on Sunday after the legislators refused to vote on a $ 109 million loan to better equip the country’s security forces.

Top commanders from the country’s police and army have shown fidelity to the president during the stalemate, while placing security forces around the legislative building.

Opposition legislators say they want more details about the spending plan before they are put to the vote.

The administration says it would use the means to purchase a helicopter, police cars, uniforms, night vision and other equipment, including a video surveillance system.

It also says that cabinet members have explained the plans and that they are willing to give more details to legislators.

Bukele took office in June with wide support from the people in a country plagued by crime and corruption. Voters saw the businessman as an outsider who could modernize the country and disrupt the status quo.

The FMLN party of the opposition accused Bukele of intimidation and acted as “a dictatorship” for trying to force the approval of the loan.

Marcos Aleman, The Associated Press