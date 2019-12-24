The disruption affects the MBTA countdown clocks, causing service gaps

Loading...

The MBTA said an unexpected blackout in its network caused service breaches and late departures from the terminals on Monday afternoon. The transit authority first announced the problem on Twitter just after 2:30 p.m. According to officials, the blackout affected the countdown clocks and time predictions for train arrivals both at stations and online. A backup control center had to be activated. The disruption affected the Orange and Blue lines, and there was a period of time in which some passengers said they were trapped on the trains for about 15 minutes. "Suddenly, out of Green Street, the train simply qualified stopped and we waited and We wait, "said cyclist Kate Hutchinson." We eventually got moving … but it's still awkward when you don't know how long it will last. "The train stopped on Mass Ave. They said there was a delay for some reason, something about not having communication between, I think, the train and the station or something like that, "said driver Juan Fallas. Just after 4:45 pm, the MBTA tweeted that the countdown clocks were starting to show real-time predictions at the stations. Communication between the trains and their operators was not affected by the interruption, authorities said. The entire metro service is operating with a regular service at this time, according to the MBTA team. MBTA will continue to monitor the systems to ensure they function properly.

