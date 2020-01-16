The display of the future could be in your contact lens

At the moment, the lens receives power through a wearable that you wear on your wrist, which also processes a lot of the computer. Ultimately, Wiemer said he thinks the team could drop the wearable in favor of a smartphone-based solution.

Use apps on a contact lens

Nevertheless, the options are wide. I have equipped an HTC Vive Pro virtual reality headset with eye-tracking technology to get an early experience of what Mojo Lens will look like.

If you look straight ahead while wearing the lens, you will not see anything visually disturbing. But look at a corner in every corner and you will see icons appearing, ranging from a calendar, weather, notifications, music playback and more. Stare at the arrow next to these icons to expand them even further to see more details, such as a three-day forecast, or all your calendar appointments for that day. It took me about a minute to figure out how to navigate through the interface; it can all change at any time, but it is promising to see how easy it is to use.

One of my favorite demo apps is Speech. Only with my eyes, did I open a pre-written speech, scroll through it and read it aloud. This app only opens a large number of options. Imagine being in a recorded interview, but instead of looking at notes, you can take your next question with a quick movement of your eye without having to look down. Or if you are filming a video, you may not have to take multiple shots because the script is in the center of your eye. Who needs teleprompters?

It may be clear to those around you when you use the contact lens. To open the interface, you have to look in the corner of your eye – something that is noticeable when someone is staring straight at you, but it is much more invisible than taking out your phone or checking your watch. Warnings and notifications will also pop up sparingly, although I expect there is a way to handle all of that on the road.

The lens sits exactly on the cornea and Dr. Ashley Tuan, vice president of medical devices at Mojo Vision, tells me it will be just like wearing normal contacts. The team calculated the lumens projection on the retina and discovered that everything is “far below the regulations” in terms of safety standards.

“It is a new form factor, but you as the carrier of this product only see content,” Wiemer assured me. “Just as you would see content if you held up a cell phone or put on glasses that make it appear in the world – from the perspective of your body and your retina – it’s just light on your retina, just like light on your retina now “The safety implications of this are something that we obviously paid a lot of attention to, but it is a very safe product.”

They will still improve your vision

Mojo Vision positions its contact lens for consumers and businesses, but first of all it focuses on people who are visually impaired or visually impaired – or poor vision that glasses cannot repair. That’s because all lenses, smart or stupid, have to release the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US. Mojo Vision has received the Breakthrough Device Designation, which allows companies to accelerate development, assessment and assessment for products that can help people with life-threatening or debilitating circumstances – although the FDA claims they “maintain legal standards for premarket approval.”

To show off the possibilities to help people with impaired vision, the team threw me into a dark hotel room full of stop signs and various other items. I received a stick with a prototype Mojo Lens and kept it close to my eye. An image sensor was connected to this. Even though I was almost pitch-black, I could tell people in the room, the edges of the bed, and I could even read the stop sign easily. It was almost like using night vision. The image sensor showed me the real world, but the lens increased contrast, marked edges, enlarged objects, and performed a few other tricks to help me see in the dark. Ideally, it will help users with visual impairments to navigate their environment more easily. It was impressive.

Mojo Vision cooperates with the Vista Center for the blind and visually impaired in Palo Alto to make contact with non-profit customers and to get input for the lenses during development. The company will also work with FDA experts to comply with safety regulations.

If you do not suffer from visual impairment, sit down. If it takes a few years to get permission for a device that works for visually impaired people, it takes a few more times to make a smart contact lens for everyone.

