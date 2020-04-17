The Disney Plus Rogue One spinoff adds Marvel and Poldark stars

Looks like the upcoming Star Wars: Rogue One TV series Disney + is joining more familiar faces.

According to Variety, both Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are in final negotiations on the roles.

While fans of comic book fans will know Skarsgard as Dr. Erik Selvig in Marvel Thor’s films (in addition to “The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron”), British actor Soller is known for playing Francis in the BBC series Poldark.

It is unclear at this time what roles the two roles will play, but the series is known to be based on Cassian Andor, the charismatic rebel leader played by Diego Luna in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars.

Before the events of the first Star Wars anthology film, the show follows Andor and the trusted side basket droid K-2SO – again played by Alan Tudyk.

So far untitled, the author of this contribution is Rogue One writer Tony Gilroy and has previously been described as a “spy thriller” – yet the exact details of the plot are kept firmly under wraps.

Diego Luna Cassian Andoris in Rogue One

The original Rogue One film, set just before the events of the 1977 Star Wars film “New Hope,” followed the deceiver Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) as he collaborated with Andor and the Rebel Alliance. At the peak of the film, the team saw them head for the planet Scarif to expose the killer Death Starbase’s design flaw.

As for when viewers can expect the Rogue One series to hit screens, it has yet to be announced; The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped filming in most Disney + productions.

