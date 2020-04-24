The disgusting video shows the delivery driver Hermes spitting in front of an isolated customer door

6

DISGUSTING video footage shows the delivery driver spitting into the customer’s own isolated entrance when sending packages.

Corinne Howart, 57, from Birmingham, captured a nasty moment on her doorbell camera last Thursday.

The delivery driver Hermes turned and spat in the customer’s entrance

The man has been suspended by Hermes

The asthma sufferer accused Hermes, who apparently sent the gift, “gave him a death sentence”, because he only saw unhygienic behavior when reviewing the video footage a few days later.

In the clip, a dispatcher is seen ringing Corinne’s doorbell and waiting to unload the package.

As he waited he began to scratch himself, before loudly clearing his throat.

DRIVER SPITS

He continued to collect saliva before bowing and put his phlegm into the damaged entrance.

Angry Corinne took to social media to complain about the dispatcher.

He posted a recording with the title: “Delivery Man Spit!

So much for all Covid shipping practices! He potentially gave me the death sentence.

Corinne Howart

“Listen to this in a blazing voice. I was locked up since January 12 because of an underlying health problem.

“I didn’t know he was doing this because I hadn’t seen the video for several days. I didn’t have the chance to avoid what he was doing.

“So much for all Covid shipping practices! He potentially gave me the death sentence.

“Please tell anyone about this that you think needs attention.”

DEPENDS ON

Speaking today, Corinne said, “I feel sick, shocked, angry and afraid of my health.

“I had no idea when I talked to the man from the upstairs window at the time.

“I only see this when I’m looking for something else when I find it.”

Corinne’s post has angered social media users.

Mark Gaffney said, “Dirty pig. As much as it spits pretty bad, he can do it outside on the sidewalk, it’s just disrespect to the owner of the house. “

And Marie Lawrence said: “He can’t spit anywhere, especially on the customer’s property.

“This is a virus that spreads through the air which can be transmitted with shoes. He is a disgusting specimen and this customer has the right to complain, no defense. “

‘STICK WITH THAT’

Hermes said today that they had temporarily stopped the driver.

A spokesman for Hermes said: “This incident was handled yesterday after we realized it. We have apologized to the customer and offered to send the cleaning team.

“While we do not believe this is an evil act, it is totally unacceptable and this courier will not send on behalf of Hermes while we investigate.”

