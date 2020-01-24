The disgraced congressman saga of GOP member Duncan Hunter and the missing $ 250,000 in his campaign

The writers’ room for this season of life really exploded when they imagined the Duncan Hunter arc. In recent years, as details of the mandate of the Conservative MLA representing the 50th district of California have emerged, the story has gone from furious to hilarious so quickly that it could have been drawn from overzealous proceedings. Here is a candidate who looked like a Golf Channel expert, the successor to a West Coast political dynasty, who took over the leadership of a Republican stronghold in the bluest state, embezzled some $ 250,000 in money from campaign, was indicted by federal authorities and won an election despite this. Then suddenly he knocked down: Hunter pleaded guilty, resigned and left his seat vulnerable to a Democratic challenger during one of the most engaged and bitter electoral cycles in recent memory. Add to staff stuff, racist whistles for dogs, 68 unexplained video game payments, a real rabbit on a plane, and it all sounded like what failed screenwriter Ben Shapiro might call “dramatic”.

On Wednesday, the Duncan Hunter saga arrived on the digital screen as a five-part documentary series called The 50th, produced by Samuel Hodgson of the San Diego Union Tribune, the regional newspaper where journalist Morgan Cook narrated for the first time the history of Hunter’s campaign spending. in April 2016. Those looking for dramatic notes or even just a rendering of the Hunter saga in all its details, will not find it in The 50th. But the series serves as an informative primer on the Congressman scandal, the race to replace him and the reporter who got it all.

The series begins with an overview of the Hunter District, a rural area covering much of San Diego County. It is easy to see California as a blue monolith, for legal weeds, safe abortions and plentiful almond milk. But the 50th – known as the 52nd until 2013, when the area was enlarged as part of a redistribution initiative – votes more like Louisiana than Los Angeles, making it one of the seven districts Republicans from across the state, all regrouped inland after the midterm swallowed up the remaining red parts on the coast. Hunter took office in 2009, succeeding his father, also named Duncan Hunter, which means that the 50th district has been overseen by a Republican named Duncan Hunter since 1981.

This seemed to be about to change in 2018 when, after months of reports that Hunter had misused public money for personal expenses, the Department of Justice laid down an indictment accusing the member and his wife of several counts of telephone fraud, file forgery, campaign funding violations, and conspiracy. The 47-page complaint explained in detail how the couple allegedly raised funds for the campaign between 2009 and 2016 to pay for “hotel rooms, plane tickets and upgrades, meals and food, and expenses holiday entertainment for themselves and their friends and family, including over $ 14,000 for a family Thanksgiving vacation in Italy in November 2015, “as well as the Star Wars merch, bachelor parties, Abercrombie & Fitch clothing, a family trip to the SeaWorld Aquatica family water park, and a plane ticket for their pet rabbit on a trip to Washington DC

For months after the indictment, Hunter denied the allegations, calling false news from the Union-Tribune and mocking the charges as a witch hunt. He won the 2018 election, although a Democratic candidate named Ammar Campa-Najjar is about to withdraw it. In December 2019, however, Hunter changed his story and pleaded guilty. He resigned from office earlier this month. “I failed to control and record my campaign expenses. I made mistakes and that’s what it was about today. Explains Hunter in a press conference clip presented in the first episode. “Having said that, I will have more statements in the future, about the future.”

All this seems to be an important context for what is happening now: three Republicans and a Democrat compete for the chance to become the first non-Duncan Hunter to occupy this seat in almost 40 years. But the 50th reverses the timeline, hinting at the scandal before embarking on the race for 2020, meandering around candidate rallies and conventions, before returning to the extremely important catalyst for it all. It may be that the series was structured to keep the most exciting parts for the end, but the result does not register as a suspense, as much as a confusion about the starting point of the story.

“Hunter took office in 2009, succeeding his father, also named Duncan Hunter, which means that the 50th district has been overseen by a Republican named Duncan Hunter since 1981.”

But the story begins anyway. The second episode begins after the indictment, but before Hunter’s guilty plea, while the race has four Republican candidates remaining. There is Darrell Issa, the former representative of California who was frightened of his seat in the neighboring 49th district by the blue wave at mid-term; Carl De Maio, a sufficient Never-Trumper who always makes jokes on straws; Brian Jones, a warm and sarcastic cowboy and the only candidate who actually lives in the neighborhood; and Hunter himself. There is also another candidate – Campa-Najjar, who appears as the center of the third episode. Hunter used highly racist tactics, attacking Campa-Najjar, who is half Palestinian, as an “Islamist” trying to “infiltrate Congress”, even though Campa-Najjar is Christian. But Campa-Najjar came closer than anyone expected in the dark red light district. In 2020, the young Dem explains in the episode, he tries again and, given the popularity in free fall of Hunter, he could have a chance.

The fourth episode returns from the right side of the aisle, in a heated debate before the GOP primary. The candidates do not really discuss their policies or their platforms, choosing instead to attack their opponents – a pitfall that the series draws from it. The 50th does not attack anyone (it is completely devoid of bite, as you would expect from a newspaper), but it also fails to speak about what the contenders are running exactly. When viewers meet candidates, it’s during fundraisers or interviews, values ​​talks, the embarrassment of California’s liberal bent and how to keep America big. Even Campa-Najjar doesn’t do much to differentiate themselves or explain what makes them the best choice. For a show that focuses so much on the election, The 50th does not engage with ideas that may well elect one of them.

The last episode delivers what everyone expected: the fall of Hunter. It’s a condensed summary of the saga, skipping most of the best parts – the strange purchases, the boastful explanations of Hunter (to a treasurer’s inquiry into whether a round of golf and beers was linked to the campaign , Hunter wrote: “Yessir-All good”), the business he funded on the sidelines. But The 50th tells a story that gets far less traction: how journalist Megan Cook of San Diego Union-Tribune found the scoop in an erroneous SEC memo In April 2016, Cook wrote a 384-word article out of 68 mysterious payments that Hunter had made for video games, and inadvertently fell into the saga that would end his career. Maybe that’s normal for a series of documents produced by a newspaper, but the 50th works best when it performs a victory lap for journalists who reported Hunter out of the office. The full story, the pet rabbits and all, can come later. I’m sure Hollywood will have someone on it soon.

.