The disappearing camera trick from OnePlus is coming to a real phone

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but in a recent interview, OnePlus confirmed good news. In a future smartphone that is actually released on the market, OnePlus uses the disappearing camera trick of the OnePlus Concept One.

At CES 2020, OnePlus arrived in Vegas to show off the Concept One. This device is essentially a OnePlus 7T Pro with a special trick with which it can hide the cameras when they are not in use. This is achieved with the help of electrochromic glass, the same technology that McLaren uses in his supercars to darken the sunroof.

The OnePlus Concept One is a phone that can never be bought publicly and really only had to show what the company’s R&D department is capable of. However, OnePlus plans to use this disappearing camera in a future device.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was recently a guest on a podcast with The Verge (via Android Central). There he explicitly confirmed that a future OnePlus smartphone will use this technology. Which? Who will say that? Will it happen soon? Your guess is as good as mine.

Anyway, the disappearing camera trick is only part of this technology for OnePlus, with the ND filter for the camera as a more useful aspect. We have more details in our practical post from CES, but, to make a long story short, it seems that it might become something useful.

In the interview, Lau also said how he thinks folding smartphones is not yet ready, something you can read more about here.

More about OnePlus:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyqOB4end2c (/ embed)