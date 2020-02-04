The dirty secret behind the amateur hour Causes of Iowa

The Iowa caucus system is one of those ideas that seems a little charming when you think about it for five minutes – a couple of neighbors who come together in America’s most literate state, the one who gave us Jean Seberg and The Music Man – and completely insane when you get there think about it for ten minutes. No secret ballot so you are facing your boss when you vote, no early ballots and doors close at 7:00 PM, so if you stop for gas your vote doesn’t count, all in a state that doesn’t look like the American electorate as a whole.

I worked on the Iowa caucus on the Republican side from 1996 to 2012 (although it wasn’t really there in 2004) and I’m pretty much a fan boy for the state. I rode it with my bike in the annual Ragbrai (I did it with my best friend from Des Moines and instead of driving for a week, we drove straight on within 24 hours and forgive the annoying boaster but it was my idea friend and he was later killed in the bike race in America and I miss the man.) I followed Senator Chuck Grassley with a camera during his annual visit to all 99 provinces and at various points it seems like half of my friends Iowa Writer Workshop veterans.

But just because I have a weakness in my heart does not mean that I have one in my head. It is a nutty system that would not penalize any school to choose a student president.

