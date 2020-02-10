The digital driving license proposal from Wyoming is the first step in the legislature

An example of a Wyoming driver’s license. (WYDOT)

CASPER, Wyo – The House of Representatives from Wyoming voted for permission to submit a bill that would create a digital driver’s license in the state during their first floor of the 2020 budget session.

During the budget sessions, at least two-thirds of the House of Representatives or the Senate must approve a bill. These legislative proposals are referred to a committee that will vote on the legislation before it can return to Parliament for debate.

Although Wyoming will continue to rely on physical driver’s licenses, the bill would create digital driver’s licenses and IDs if adopted.

“” Digital driving license “means a secure electronic representation of a physical driving license stored on the driver’s portable electronic device and can be viewed or verified by a person to whom access is permitted,” the proposed legislation states. can be used instead of a physical driver’s license and is optional to purchase and in addition to a physical driver’s license. “

The cost of the digital driver’s license would be $ 20 in addition to the cost of a physical driver’s license.

A digital identification card costs $ 10 in addition to $ 10 for a physical identification card.

“No digital driver’s license is issued unless the applicant is in possession of the corresponding physical driver’s license or unless the corresponding physical driver’s license is issued at the same time,” adds the proposed invoice. “The department may digitally cancel, suspend or re-validate a digital driver’s license in the event that a physical driver’s license is taken into possession, canceled, suspended, returned or restored if applicable.”

In cases where a law enforcement officer requires a citizen to show his identity document, the bill attempts to protect people’s privacy when they display a digital license.

“For the purposes of this section,” display “of a digital driver’s license means that a licensee can grant access to the digital driver’s license on the licensee’s portable electronic device,” the proposed invoice states. “No law enforcement officer or bailiff who requires a license holder’s digital driver’s license to be shown for any license or identification verification purpose shall hold the license holder’s portable electronic device.”

“The display of a digital driver’s license does not serve as permission to search the portable electronic device of the driver.”

If someone withdrew his driver’s license, it would mean that he would hand in the physical driver’s license and cancel the digital driver’s license.

The bill is sponsored by the Joint Transport, Highways & Military Affairs Interim Committee.

If the law is passed, the creation of digital licenses is expected to generate an additional $ 640,000 per year for the state highway fund from $ 2021.

This assumes that an average of 160,000 cards are made each year and that 20-30% of the population of Wyoming participate in the program.

Committees to which these legislative proposals are assigned will vote for “pass”, “fail” or “pass amendments”.

Invoices that come from the committee then return to the full meeting. The House must then approve a bill on three readings before it is sent to the Senate.

If the senate approves the bill with no changes, the bill is sent to the governor’s office for consideration. If they address changes, the bill is assigned to the Joint Conference Committee to reconcile differences.

If that committee can reach a consensus, the bill is sent to the governor who can sign the bill or veto it. The House and the Senate can override a veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

