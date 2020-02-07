The digital colonialism behind .tv and .ly

Similarly, Libya .ly – now famous for its popular bit.ly link compression – went to a British businessman who pretended to live in Tripoli. In the meantime, an internet company based in Fresno, California, recently owned the extension of Tajikistan, .tj. And in 1997, a Massachusetts-based magazine editor named Bill Semich took control of Niue’s .nu.

The .nu deal was not fraud – the Niue government signed off for the transfer to Semich – but it did raise questions. Richard Hipa, the manager of the Niue telecom company, explained in 2006 that the island leaders did not understand what they were leaving. They thought the domain extension was “like a prefix to an international dialing code,” he said – nothing of value. Neither party seemed clear about the conditions. While the government of Niue claims that Semich promised 25 percent of the profit, Semich insisted that he get the domain in exchange for a commitment to provide the island with internet services. “There has never been another agreement,” Semich told The Wall Street Journal.

It wasn’t long before the .nu domain name – with its special brand value in Swedish – exploded in popularity on the other side of the earth. The island tried to reclaim what was lost by adopting a law in 2000 to confirm that .nu is now a national resource “for which the main authority is the government of Niue.” But the legal language made no difference; as profits grew, Semich refused to relinquish control of the domain. In 2013, he outsourced the licensing of .nu to the Swedish internet foundation, the subject of the ongoing lawsuit. While Semich is still the manager of .nu and therefore still receives a share of the profit, the Swedish internet foundation is now directly charged with selling .nu domains to companies and individuals. In 2017, those registrations peaked at half a million.

Yet the central argument of Niue’s 2000 law – that a top domain code is a “national source” – continues to underline the debate about internet colonialism. Entrepreneurs such as Semich have quickly rejected the idea that countries should manage their assigned domains, but it is worth noting that everyone, from the US to Canada to Nigeria, has similarly compared their own top-level domains to “national resources” similar to oil or coal. . Almost every country now manages its own top-level domain or approves the private enterprise, non-profit or academic institution that does. Like Niue, the US was initially not granted administrative rights for the highest-level expansion, but in 2001 the Ministry of Commerce convinced Postel’s company to transfer administrative privileges.

It is not easy for a small nation to do the same. For example, the same dynamics of power that allowed American companies to play a major role in cobalt mining in the Democratic Republic of Congo enabled a Swedish foundation to license a license without Niuean. “This is something that we should have run, and that has been robbed of us,” Hipa said.

As companies increasingly focus on peculiar extensions rather than .com, these questions about ownership and national resources become all the more urgent. For example, the nation of Tuvalu (pop: 10,000) has seen the popularity of its .tv domain rise rapidly – it is now up to 512,000 registrations – after Amazon’s streaming service was owned by Twitch and started using it in its own URL: Twitch. TV. The situation of Tuvalu is more nuanced than that of Niue. The country only discovered that it had a top-level domain when it received a fax in 1995 from an American offer to help sell it. When Tuvaluans did research, they discovered that the .tv domain had already been assigned to an American computer programmer. Unlike Niue, Tuvalu was able to reclaim the rights to .tv, but sold it a few years later to Verisign, an American company. Verisign gives Tuvalu $ 5 million a year in exchange for license checking for .tv domains. Nevertheless, the former Finance Minister of Tuvalu called the price “peanuts” in comparison with his best guess for the profitability of .tv. (Verisign also manages .cc, the extension for the Cocos Islands, which has nearly 700,000 registrations.)

