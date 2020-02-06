The DHS prohibits New Yorkers from participating in global entry and other government programs so that undocumented immigrants can obtain a driver’s license

By Caroline Kelly, Geneva Sands and Kristina Sgueglia, CNN

(CNN) – Acting Secretary of State for Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that residents of New York City are no longer eligible for certain trusted traveler programs, including Global, due to the new green light law to support undocumented immigrants Entry, can participate.

The law, which came into force in December, allows undocumented immigrants to apply for a New York driver’s license while protecting applicants’ information from immigration authorities.

“Today we sent a letter to New York saying that New Yorkers are no longer eligible to enroll in these Trusted Traveler programs because they have taken these measures,” said Acting Secretary Chad Wolf on Wednesday opposite Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson.

New York residents cannot “enroll” or re-enroll in the programs “because we no longer have access to ensure that they meet these program requirements, so we have to do our job,” added Wolf.

Because the law “prevents DHS from accessing DMV records in New York to determine whether a (Trusted Traveler Program) applicant or a new applicant meets the program eligibility requirements, New York residents are no longer eligible to register with CBP Trusted or to re-register “Travel Programs” according to a copy that Fox News has received and CNN has confirmed from a source familiar with the letter.

The letter said the green light law will hinder immigration and customs enforcement, “the goal of protecting the New York people from threatening threats to national security and public security.” The department released the letter Thursday.

The letter lists four such programs that are managed by US Customs and Border Protection: Global Entry, which enables faster customs clearance for participants entering the US; NEXUS, which enables qualified travelers to cross the US-Canada border faster; Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI), another program that enables qualified travelers to check-in faster when they arrive in the United States; and the Free And Secure Trade (FAST) program, which makes commercial shipments crossing the U.S. border from Canada or Mexico quicker.

The letter does not mention the Transportation Security Administration’s pre-check program, which appears to be a targeted attempt to punish New York City for the law while limiting airport problems for TSA.

“Travelers currently enrolled in DHS programs for trusted travelers will continue to receive TSA PreCheck ™ status,” a TSA statement said on Thursday.

Ken Cuccinelli, Deputy Minister of Homeland Security, said Thursday that PreCheck is not currently on the list, but that does not mean that it cannot be in the future. The normal border crossing with a passport or a license that allows crossing the border is not affected.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Democratic New York governor Andrew Cuomo, told CNN that the state would review the Department of Homeland Security policy.

“This is obviously political retaliation from the federal government and we will review our legal options,” said Azzopardi.

“Pure politics”

On Thursday, Cuomo called the federal government’s changes to the Trusted Traveler programs “pure politics,” saying, “They have nothing to do with influencing government policies or laws.”

Cuomo, who appeared on a local WAMC radio program, said while New York supports immigrants, the federal government is “hostile to immigration”. “New York supports immigrants, and this is another way of expressing their political point of view, and if they have to inconvenience the New Yorkers to state their political point of view, it is.”

A federal law enforcement officer informed CNN that New York Customs and Border Protection had received no official orders from headquarters late Wednesday evening. The official said the directive could come Thursday morning and would likely be an order from the Department of Homeland Security to be sent to CBP headquarters before being sent to CBP officials in New York.

Cuccinelli on Thursday in a briefing called the New York Green Light Law “thoughtless” and “dangerous” regarding its unintended consequences.

Cuccinelli cited the September 11 terrorist attack, saying the New York state, which suffered from the attack, is “going backwards” in the other direction by providing law enforcement-related information, such as vehicle registration, driver license identification, and criminal records kept up to date in DMV databases.

Cuccinelli was asked about the relevance of a passport as the basis for inclusion in the Homeland Security travel programs: “A passport is not an adequate way to enter one of our Trusted Traveler programs.”

“The problem is not so much the document itself, but rather the blocking of the New York Auto Department’s access to our visibility. For example: do you have a fleeting warrant? What’s your criminal record? Current. We can’t see these things if New York The passport will take you across the border, but you won’t be able to access any of our Trusted Traveler programs, “he said.

He assumes that this will initially affect around 50,000 to 80,000 New Yorkers – and notes that 50,000 people have been admitted under certain conditions, but have not yet completed their interview and are “cut off”. He added that 30,000 New York residents are currently pending the review process.

Ultimately, he expects around 175,000 New Yorkers to be excluded from the programs by the end of 2020 without others being able to participate.

He also estimates that 30,000 FAST drivers entering and leaving four New York and Canadian ports of entry will lose access to the automated system.

When asked whether a state in New York with a Nexus card could still cross the border, Cuccinelli said: Yes, but it cannot be extended.

During a hearing by the Homeland Security Committee on Thursday, a senior official from the Ministry of Customs and Border Protection defended the move and said he was “unaware” that other states were blocking information from the agency.

“I understand that the state of New York has blocked access to vehicle information, including driver’s license information, license plate information, and vehicle registration information, without consultation, based on the law they passed,” he said. “In our business, any work that we use this information to validate an identity, address, vehicle, or possession of a vehicle is affected by the fact that we cannot do it directly.”

Wagner said that although California offers diving permits to undocumented immigrants, California has a separate agreement in which CBP continues to access the information.

MP Kathleen Rice, a New York Democrat, criticized the government for President Donald Trump’s attempt to “punish” New York. “This will have a huge impact on people, many of whom have participated in the program because of the international nature of their work,” she said.

Rice told Wagner that “not being aware” of agreements with other states was not a “sufficient answer” and promised to follow up.

“I have Global Entry. So if I renew it, can’t I?” Rice asked. Wagner replied: “Right.”

Legislators on both sides of the aisle were outraged at how the administration had dealt with the situation.

“Come on,” said Max Rose, a New York Republican, when Wagner refused to answer whether Congress should have been notified before the announcement.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s an easy question,” said Rose, who said he didn’t support New York law. “We heard that from Fox News. It’s the worst policy. We’re talking about acting like professionals.”

The move comes after Trump’s statements on Tuesday during the Union State speech, which harasses cities that protect undocumented immigrants.

“Tragically, there are many cities in America where radical politicians take refuge in these criminal, illegal aliens,” he said. “In protected area towns, local police officers order to release dangerous criminal aliens to make them available to the public instead of handing them over to the ICE for safe removal.”

Former Acting ICE Director John Sandweg told CNN that the guidelines for protected areas do not affect how the Department of Homeland Security screens people for global entry and other trusted traveler programs.

“This is only irrational in the sense that the Sanctuary guidelines in no way affect the DHS’s ability to screen people for global entry and other trusted travel programs,” he said.

“It is ridiculous and politicizes a non-political program. It tries to bring two completely independent things together. It is simply ridiculous,” he said, adding: “The way your mission will be undermined in the future.” , “

Effects already felt

According to a police officer, federal authorities were in contact with New York officials Thursday morning, instructing them to ban New York residents from signing up for Trusted Traveler programs.

Fallout is not expected to occur immediately, but applications that have already been submitted or appointments that have already been agreed with new applicants will be canceled, the official said.

This does not affect anyone who already has this status until their renewal process begins and is no longer able to do so, the official said.

The effects of the government’s announcement were felt on Thursday morning at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

CNN spoke to Emma Weber at the airport, who said she booked a global entry appointment two months ago and received no notification that it was canceled on Thursday.

When she arrived, a CBP official informed her that her appointment would be canceled and that she could be given a new appointment if the guidelines changed.

They did not receive any information about the application refund.

“It’s very impractical,” she told CNN, planning to go abroad next week.

This story was updated on Thursday with additional developments.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.