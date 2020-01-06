The DeX app from Samsung can now be run on Mac and Windows

Loading...

Although we are still a bit far away from using an Android phone – or even another smartphone – as a roaming mobile office or desktop, the Samsung DeX docking station offers great taste.

You initially had to purchase a docking station to use your smartphone as your improvised desktop machine on a monitor or display. You can then use a USB-C to HDMI cable with the Note 9. If you have the new Galaxy Note 10, you can now start DeX and use it with a special Windows and Mac application (via Android Police).

(Update 01/06): If you have the Galaxy S9 and Note 9, you’ll be happy to hear that you can now use DeX for PC on your former flagship (via SamMobile). There was no explicit confirmation from Samsung that these devices would receive support for the mobile desktop hybrid, but it seems that you can now connect your S9 and Note 9 directly to your PC and perform the non-free-a-desktop replacement.

You don’t even need the Android 10 update to use DeX for Windows on your device. Simply install on your PC, connect your device and start the newly installed app.

(Update 08/22): The download page is now live just in time for the release of the Note 10 and Note 10+. If you have become curious about installing DeX on your Mac or Windows machine, you can find the official download links below:

The only drawback is that this still requires a USB-C cable connection to your PC, but really gives you much more flexibility when using DeX as a piece of software that runs on your machine instead of an independent operating system.

Although a wired connection is still needed, this gives us hope that Samsung will ultimately be able to completely dispose of the cable and make a wireless connection. You can already manage text messages, calls and notifications on your PC with the Link to Windows feature that is new on Note 10. However, this does not replicate the correct DeX desktop.

At this time, it seems that DeX for Windows and Mac only works on the recently unveiled Note 10. There is currently no support for the Galaxy S10 and S10 +. Given how similar the internals are to the Note 10 and S10, Samsung can hopefully add support soon.

For those who want to be able to use DeX while running PC or Mac apps at the same time, this is a nice little addition to the system. I cannot say that I would do that personally, but it can be very useful if you want to work on a large screen with files on your Note 10, but the USB-C to HDMI hardware is missing.

More about Samsung:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKi2NqyG58A (/ embed)