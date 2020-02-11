The Detroit woman is hit by a stone chip man who used to shovel her snow, police say

DETROIT – A 72-year-old woman from Detroit was hit with a stone by a man who knew her from shoveling snow, police said.

Shon Glen Lacey Jr., 20, of Detroit, hit the woman at 8:24 a.m. on Thursday in a home at 13970 Lauder Street on the west side of Detroit, according to the authorities.

Lacey knew the woman because he had shoveled her snow in the past, officials said. He attacked her by repeatedly hitting her head and torso with a stone, the police said.

When the police arrived, they found a bloody scene and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Detroit police said Lacey had stolen the woman’s care and had fled the scene before her arrival. Officers searched the area and localized the vehicle, the authorities said.

Lacey tried to drive away from the police, but he crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot, the police said. According to officials, he was arrested nearby.

Lacey was charged on Saturday with carjacking, homicide attacks, illegal deportation of a motor vehicle, receipt and concealment of a stolen motor vehicle, and third-degree police escape and kidnapping.

He was indicted on Saturday at the 34th District Court. A conference for probable reasons is scheduled for February 19 and a preliminary review is scheduled for February 26.

Lacey is held instead of a $ 1 million bail.

