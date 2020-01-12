The detention conditions of Suit over Border Patrol are being tried

PHOENIX – A year-old lawsuit against detention conditions in various stations of the Border Patrol in Arizona will appear in court Monday because the agency as a whole has been attacked after several deaths among migrants.

The lawsuit filed in 2015 applies to eight Border Patrol facilities in Arizona, where lawyers say that migrants are being held in unsafe and inhumane conditions. A provisional injunction issued in 2016 by David C. Bury, US Judge, already requires the Tucson Sector to provide clean mats and thin blankets to migrants detained for more than 12 hours and to wash or clean themselves.

But proponents say the Border Patrol is still detaining immigrants for longer periods in dirty and freezing conditions. Although the lawsuit dates back to last year’s increase in immigrants on the southern border, it illustrates some of the challenges posed when migrants are detained, especially if they are children.

Nearly 852,000 people – mainly families with children – were arrested last financial year. This led to cries at the border with government officials seeking to reduce the number and widespread allegations of substandard circumstances in Border Patrol facilities designed for short-term adult stays.

In Arizona, migrants and lawyers have long complained about the notorious “heeleras,” or cool boxes, where those arrested by the Border Patrol are detained before being transferred to another agency or deported.

Photos from 2015 that were evidence in the case show men clamped under an aluminum blanket and a woman who uses a concrete floor littered with waste to change a baby’s diaper. Others showed rusty toilets, dirty toilet paper on the floor and a faulty fountain.

“We are talking about the government meeting constitutional standards when it comes to detaining people at these facilities,” said Victoria López, attorney and legal director of the ACLU of Arizona, one of the organizations that filed a lawsuit.

In 2017, Bury said the agency has violated court orders by not keeping guard images it needed to reverse. Bury partially approved a motion to accuse the Tucson sector of civil contempt for video files that were irreparably damaged.

The Border Patrol did not respond to a request for comment. It has defended its practices in the past and said that its facilities are designed for a short stay and that several factors influence how long someone is there.

Immigrants detained in the Tucson sector spent an average of nearly 54 hours in custody during the fiscal year ending September 30.

“The number of people in a particular waiting area is never meant to create inconvenience or challenges for those in custody, but is rather determined by operational concerns,” government lawyers wrote in an application on January 6. “Food, water, sanitation, hygiene items, bedding, medical care, etc. are not withheld as punitive measures and station temperatures are not set for criminal purposes.”

The test is expected to last two weeks.

Astrid Galvan, The Associated Press