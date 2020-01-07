Loading...

CASPER, Wyo. – Casper Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case asking for donations to pay off the debts of students in the Natrona County School District for lunch.

They request that anyone who donated money in connection with a feed casper student fundraiser should contact the police. (Note that donation requests may come under different names.)

According to Detective Shannon Daley on January 7, Brittny French is the only person suspected of having committed possible crimes.

French has reportedly asked for donations through GoFundMe.com, although the majority of the checks provided have not been received through this platform.

“There are indications that several companies and people have given checks directly to the French under different names such as Feed Casper Students, Student Lunch Debt, etc., which were then deposited into traditional bank accounts,” explains Daley.

On October 24, Daley checked Hilltop Banking’s “Feed Casper Students” records she received through a warrant. She found that a total of $ 19,253.89 had been deposited into this account between July 2018 and May 2019.

This account was largely exhausted by cash advances.

Anyone who has provided money to French in any way is asked to contact Daley to assist in the investigation and possibly recover the lost money.

“Any person / company that has donated is considered a potential victim,” says Daley. “If someone has donated for French directly or through the GoFund Me platform, please send me an email with your name (or company name), contact information, details of the transfer and the type of transfer (check, GoFund Me) etc. ) how the money request was presented and by whom, what you think the money should be used for and whether you would like to charge fees for the misuse of the funds. “

“My email is sdaley@casperwy.gov. This information is needed to advance the investigation. “

There are two ways in which victims can potentially make up for their losses.

“The collection and return of funds would take the form of a refund, in the amount and amount that the court determined after a conviction,” said Daley. “Individuals also have the option of filing a civil court non-criminal case.”

Daley says she was unable to contact French.

“French hasn’t returned multiple calls, nor have I been able to find them,” she says.

While the final decision on whether French will be charged after the investigation lies with the Natrona District Attorney, several charges are under consideration:

“The check sent to the school district is considered a violation of WSS 6-3-702, fraud by check,” said Daley. “The dollar amount of the check is an amount equal to a crime.”

“There may be additional charges for crime theft (WSS 6-3-402) and / or property purchase through false deception (WSS 6-3-407).”

Daley confirmed that a $ 3,500 donation made by French to the school district is equivalent to the $ 3,500 officially accepted by the NCSD Board of Trustees on April 8.

NCSD spokeswoman Tanya Southerland says the district was not directly associated with any of the fundraisers.

According to a schedule included in an affidavit for a warrant requesting records from GoFundMe.com, the school district has determined that a $ 4,049.51 check provided by French on April 4 did not have sufficient funds ,

The schedule states that French provided this check and the $ 3,500 cash donation on March 19 and 21, respectively.

Southerland outlined the steps the school district will take if a check it receives is under-funded.

“If an NCSD-provided check does not have sufficient funds, additional attempts are made by the business office per process to remedy the situation,” she said.

According to the sworn statement schedule, school officials began such attempts on April 11 after learning that the check on April 4 was insufficient.

“After these attempts were unsuccessful, a district administrator made further attempts to contact the person who issued the check to improve the situation,” said Southerland. “After these attempts were unsuccessful, local law enforcement was contacted by NCSD.”

According to Casper sergeant Scott Jones, the school district first contacted him with his complaint via email on April 17, which he forwarded to Daley.

The school district decided to use its own funds to cover the funds from the insufficient funds review.

“NCSD used $ 4,049.51 of food service funds to ensure that the debts did not go back to the credited accounts for lunch.”

Southerland said it was a standard procedure for the board of trustees to consider approving grants, donations, or gifts received at the board meeting upon receipt of such donations. In this case, it was the April 8 board meeting.

“Given this research, it is important that you do not forget to do your homework when donating items or money to individuals,” added Daley. “Paying back debt for student lunches has been a national issue in recent years, and numerous members of the Casper community have agreed to do so.”

“It is very unfortunate that I need to investigate this claim, as this will cause good citizens of Casper and Natrona County to be reluctant to donate to charity in the future. If you are from a non-established or recently founded person / nonprofit Organization / other institution for money, I recommend that you take your time and donate the money directly to the person or company you want to help in. This is the best way to ensure that your donations be used for what you intended. ”

Daley adds that the case is still under investigation.

Note: The investigation related to the Feed Casper Students fundraiser is not linked to a donation from the American Petroleum Institute’s Central Wyoming Chapter in fall 2019 that eliminated all meal debt from NCSD students.