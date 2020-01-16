The depth of Oilers starts to have an impact after a slow start of the season

EDMONTON – When Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse all had career years offensive last season – and the Edmonton Oilers still missed the playoffs – the point went:

This is hockey. No basketball.

Four or five good, productive players are not enough.

Then, before he was even hired by the Oilers, head coach Dave Tippett sat down to watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues.

What did he see?

“Well-balanced teams,” Tippett commented. “You went to a Game 7 of the Final and both teams started their fourth lines. That is depth. Trust in your depth and skill that they can play in such a game. “

The oilers were thin. They needed depth, and they needed it badly. So the new general manager Ken Holland took over the eight million he is still working with and instead of signing three $ 3 million boys each, he signed seven players at around one million each.

Josh Archibald. Joakim Nygard. Gaetan Haas. Riley Sheahan. Markus Granlund. Tomas Jurco. Joel Persson.

Of course you never hit them all, and today the last three players are in Bakersfield, where they offer at least some depth when an injury strikes. But the first four names have all become regulars in an Oilers Bottom 6 that has become deep enough for McDavid and Draisaitl to survive on separate lines, and productive enough to still get points when the big boys don’t score two goals each.

“Look at our line-up,” said Archibald, who temporarily moved to the first line of the right wing while Zack Kassian was suspended. “We have boys who have been brought in for different reasons, but everyone wants to score goals and help the team. Now that it is starting to enter, it does not exert so much pressure on the top lines to score four goals every night.

“Now the chemistry is being built and everyone is getting confidence.”

The support score was slow to arrive this season, and it was generally complained that this heavy reliance on McDavid and Draisaitl is a bad recipe. Now all those deep men of which 10 goals were hoped to start, and the Oilers make ends meet.

Archibald has five goals. Haas has four. Jujhar Khaira has six. Sheahan has five. Nygard is stuck at two, but may have had more scoring opportunities than the depth forward.

“You look at players like Sheehan and Archibald, even (Alex) Chiasson is coming back,” Tippett said. “They are NHL players. They know how to play, they know how to win. They know how to play a role in a team.

“The next phase is our young players, such as Yamo (Kailer Yamamoto), who come in and push to play in the line-up. It is still a work in progress, but we have made a number of steps. “

Sheahan is nothing more than a solid fourth-line center. He wins his faceoffs, kills his punishments and eats a few hard, defensive minutes that you’d rather save McDavid when possible. He’s a 27-year-old who has played 490 NHL games and neatly completes a selection – as long as you don’t try to make him a Top 6 man.

Holland released a first-round pick (21st overall) in 2010 on Sheehan when he led Detroit. What did he ask Sheehan when the two were reunited in Edmonton?

“Just be the player I know I can be,” Sheahan said. “There have been peace in my career where I am not playing to my potential. Kenny just saw what he saw when he deployed me, and some of the ways I performed in Detroit, and he wanted to bring some of that to the surface. “

When you have McDavid and Draisaitl on your top two lines and a man like Sheahan at 4C, your team is on a third line right in the middle as well as any other team in hockey.

“You have to support our star players,” Sheahan said. “Look at many good teams – the islanders are a good example. All four lines are difficult to play against. If you can do that, carry your teams down, especially in the run-up to the play-off and in the play-offs.

“Whether it’s the D-zone, penalty kill or small parts of the game that the fan may not see, everyone must participate and pay for the game the right way.”

None of Haas, Nygard or Persson had ever played a professional game in North America before the Oilers signed them. That two have an impact on the NHL is reasonably good chances, with both Nygard and Haas having excellent chances of being re-signed for next season and afterwards.

“Haas is a smart player,” Tippett said of the Swiss import. “He is fast, he has good hands and he is a smart player. When they come by, those players grab every bit of information they can find. He has a lot of experience there in World Championships with the penalty kill. So he has it sooner done, but not at this level. He did well. “

As such, the Oilers have that too.

So far, so good.