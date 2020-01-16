The Department of Justice blocks Senate Democrats on Trump's leniency for war crimes

More than a month after asking the Justice Department for information about the president’s decision to grant leniency to convicted or accused war criminals, two Senate Democrats continue to be blocked by the administration, The confirmed. Daily Beast.

In November, the main Democrats in the Senate Judiciary Committee, Patrick Leahy (VT) and Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), wrote to Justice Department pardon lawyer Rosalind Sargent-Burns asking “what advice has President Trump had receipts – and from whom – to decide to exercise his powers of pardon. »Following his decision to pardon Lieutenant Clint Lorance; forgive and preempt the military trial of the former Green Beret, Major Matthew Golsteyn; and restore the rank of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher.

Instead of a response, they were obstructed, according to three sources familiar with the communication, receiving only a brief missive on Tuesday to which the GM intends to respond, but without providing a timetable as to when he would. will.

One of these sources, aware of the situation, added that the Democrats in the Senate Judiciary Committee are also considering introducing additional legislative remedies to address the lack of transparency regarding President Trump’s decisions on this issue.

The lack of responses from the Justice Department, which is supposed to play a key role in pardon reviews, is likely to fuel allegations that Trump had recklessly decided on a leniency series that disgusted many members. of the military community. Eugene Fidell, a prominent military lawyer, told Military.com that Trump’s actions may have “blown a hole in the prosecution of war crimes by this country”. At the same time, leniency for Lorance, Golsteyn, Gallagher and others accused or convicted of war crimes has become a famous cause on Fox News, where top talent has for months publicly urged and privately advised the president on pardons of war crimes.

“Congress would be right to engage in new oversight and explore legislative options that would provide more transparency regarding President Trump’s unusual decisions,” said Benjamin Haas, Human Rights First attorney and former army intelligence officer. “Trump’s decision to intervene in these war crimes cases, as well as his actions envisaged in the Blackwater case, are a blatant disregard for human rights and the ideals that the United States military seeks to defend.”

The senators, in a letter dated November 26, asked Sargent-Burns if the White House “was talking to your office” about leniency and, if so, what recommendation his office had provided. They noted strong opposition to the Pentagon’s pardons – leniency to Gallagher led Navy Secretary Richard Spencer to lose his job – and asked if the Sargent-Burns office had coordinated such recommendations with the Department of Defense .

The two senators cited a ministry manual asking the pardon office to consider “all petitions” for mercy and “in any case” to prepare recommendations. They called the office of grace an “institutional guarantee” against the abuse of a large presidential authority. “If your office did not make recommendations in these three cases, why not?” Asked their letter.

Leahy and Whitehouse gave the Department of Justice a December 13 deadline to respond, who came and went. On Wednesday, the Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment on the story.

Shortly after forgiving Lorance and Golsteyn and re-establishing the rank of Gallagher, Trump thought of associates that the three had joined him during the 2020 campaign appearances. Earlier this month, The Daily Beast also reported that Trump was still quietly considering additional pardons for war crimes, including one for Nicholas Slatten, a Blackwater contractor and former soldier convicted of murder in a 2007 Nisour Square prosecution case, massacre of Iraqi civilians.

But the Department of Justice’s response, or lack thereof, to the Senate Democrats’ thanksgiving inquiries so far fits with the broader Team Trump model of telling Liberal Capitol Hill lawmakers to get lost.

The Trump administration and the White House have a well-established history of hard-armed Congressional investigators and Democratic lawmakers requesting documents and testimony, particularly on issues related to polls targeting the inner circle of President Trump himself. even, as well as the scandals and major disasters of the time such as Trump’s management of the response to the hurricanes that ravaged Puerto Rico. This tactic even led to an impeachment article for obstructing Congress.

And despite the national and international backlash from the president’s decision to grant leniency to suspected and convicted U.S. war criminals, Trump is promoting his decision as an important achievement of his administration. Indeed, he has already firmly integrated the subject into his campaign speech to voters.

“I will always defend our great fighters,” said the president at a rally in Florida in November. “People can sit there in air conditioned offices and complain, but you know what? I don’t care. ”

