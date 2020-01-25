The Dems see the door closed on luck for more witnesses

As the Democrats ousted the House exposed their cases to convict the President for preventing Congress from carrying out a constitutionally sanctioned investigation, some Senate Republicans have worked hard to find reasons why access additional evidence and witnesses should remain out of sight.

The second indictment passed by the House describes how President Trump used his power to block access to critical information during his indictment investigation – leaving their investigations incomplete and the truth buried.

“No president has ever used the official power of his office to prevent witnesses from testifying in Congress in such a general and blind manner,” representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said from the Senate well on Friday. “It is not known how many government officials would have come forward if the president had not issued the order.”

As a result, Democrats have argued for the Senate to use its power to subpoena missing documents and individuals to fill in these blanks in order to have a complete picture of the President’s actions before voting to acquit.

But on Friday evening, any senator who ended up ignoring the witness portion of the impeachment program seemed to have an answer.

The evidence was overwhelming and complete, it just didn’t prove the case.

There was not enough evidence, the House should have called more witnesses, wait longer than the courts to consider the White House objections.

Even if the witnesses were called, some Republican lawmakers said the White House would block them anyway, claiming executive privilege, and that it would take too long to argue with the courts.

Four days after President Donald Trump’s recall trial, the tide seemed to turn against the possibility of new witnesses appearing and filling in missing details on why the White House decided to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in dollars. aid approved by Congress. Ukraine.

At the start of the trial, there had been some cautious and fragile optimism among Senate Democrats that four or more Republicans could join them in forcing the release of new evidence, such as Senators Susan Collins (R- ME) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) reported that they were bending over to hear new information. These Republicans even ensured that the rules included a provision that would have made it possible to vote on individual witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton. But just a possibility.

By the end of the week, however, even that luck seemed to go away.

“The House has decided it does not want to slow things down by going to court,” Sen Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) told CNN on Thursday, another potential vote. “And yet now they’re basically saying you have to go to court. We haven’t, but we need you. “

This vote on whether or not to ask for new evidence will come after the President’s defense team has presented his case, a process which will begin on Saturday and will seek to put a decisive end to any impulse to call new witnesses . Jay Sekulow, the president’s attorney, told reporters on Friday that it would serve as a “trailer or upcoming attractions” for their long argument session on Monday.

And any potential Republican support will also have to go through a long question and answer period during which lawmakers will pepper both sides of the impeachment process with additional questions.

“Like many others, I am still waiting for this overwhelming evidence to come, perhaps later today,” said Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) sarcastically. “There must be some overwhelming news or information that they will present us with overwhelming evidence.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), after saying the process was rushed through the House, said that calling Bolton, who said he would testify if called, would amount to a destruction of privilege. executive.

“I will not let the House put me in this box of ignorant witnesses asking me to call them and deny the President his day in court on executive privilege,” said Graham. “And to my Republican friends, you may be upset about what happened in Ukraine with the Bidens, but this is not the place to argue that.”

Democrats spent a large part of Friday pushing back the Republicans’ “Choose Your Own Adventure” menu of reasons why witnesses should not be called.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), for example, rejected the idea that Bolton would be subject to executive privilege and argued that other disputes would be resolved quickly due to the presence of Chief Justice John Roberts.

“I think this is a deeply flawed argument, first of all, some of these witnesses are not under executive privilege, like Bolton, there is no claim of executive privilege for his testimony, he is the one of the witnesses I most want to hear from, “she said. “In addition, I believe, since we have this particular framework, where the chief president presides. There is an opportunity for an expedited legal review, it would be very quick, it would be very effective. ”

But the Democrats had to recognize that these points were difficult to sell. “Frankly,” said Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) to the Daily Beast, “I think there are a number in the majority who don’t want to be in the awkward position of having to confront the issue. and the evidence. “

The feeling that no roadblock was breaking – aided by the GOP’s defense bag – made hopeless hope for Democratic lawmakers who had hoped to get a critical mass of votes for witnesses.

On Thursday, Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), the second Democrat in the Senate, said he did not assume there was even a single GOP vote for additional witnesses and evidence.

On Friday, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said that “the walls are closing” on the Republicans weighing the vote of their witnesses. “I don’t understand,” said Murphy. “But I understand how Mitch McConnell works, and ultimately, he thinks his job is to protect the President of the United States – not to protect the Senate, not to protect democracy, not to protect this institution.”

The Senate Democrats’ frustration with the witnesses was compounded by what they saw as an effective last day of presentation by those who removed the House. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said the onslaught of arguments is reaching some of his GOP colleagues, but admitted that political imperatives could prevail.

“I know full well that some Republican senators are very disturbed by the evidence they have heard and they are very disturbed by the total obstruction of the administration,” said Van Hollen. “Whether they’re ready to do something or not is another matter entirely … They know it’s not a” perfect “phone call, and yet they’re clearly afraid to say it in public. And this is the root of the problem. ”

.