The demolition of Pennsylvania has uncovered the “salvage” log cabin from 1700

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. – There is a building that is much, much older than it appears on an inconspicuous corner of the street in Washingtonville, Pennsylvania.

The age-old log cabin was hidden under layers of more modern construction and cladding.

A local official estimates that it dates from the 18th century.

The discovery came about as a result of the crackdown on the city.

The building was a former bar that was convicted. A contractor knocked it down when he uncovered the hidden piece of history.

“He said it was very save and he could not believe it, what we discovered here, and said it is very worth saving,” said Frank Dombroski, President of the Washingtonville Council.

Local officials said they hope to keep the cabin and move it to another location.

They said it must be carefully removed by hand and reassembled somewhere else.

41.051752

-76.674679

