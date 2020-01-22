The demographic boom in Boston is accompanied by a demographic change

Schools and neighborhoods affected by demographic change, says report

Updated: 1:19 p.m. EST Jan 22, 2020

Boston’s population is growing, getting richer, and aging, causing demographic changes that are affecting neighborhoods and schools in the city, according to a new report from the Boston Foundation. From 1980 to 2017, the city experienced an overall growth estimated at 130,000 inhabitants. The report found that the relative number of school-aged residents, however, fell sharply over this period. Citing data from the American Community Survey of the Census Bureau, the authors of the Boston Foundation report determined that school-aged children are also more likely to be people of color than residents aged 18 and older. . Their data showed that South Boston, Mattapan and Dorchester each lost at least 20% of their population of school-aged children from 2000 to 2017. West Roxbury was the only neighborhood to increase its population of children over 10% in the same period of time. In addition, the wealth gap is widening. The Boston Foundation report found that the number of middle class households has decreased, while the number of low and high income households has increased. “The demographics highlight what has almost become two separate cities within our city – one of households with no higher income and less diversified income, and the other of low income families, largely black and Latin Americans, where the vast majority of the city’s children live. “Said Paul S. Grogan, president and CEO of the Boston Foundation, in a written statement. The report found that 61% of Boston students came from low-income families in 1995, and that number rose to 77% in 2014..

