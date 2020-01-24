Ailsa Chang of the NPR talks to David Brooks of the New York Times and Matthew Yglesias of Vox about the ongoing impeachment process and what President Trump said this week.







AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And in the impeachment process, we begin our discussion as part of our regular week in politics. Today I’m with David Brooks of the New York Times and Matthew Yglesias of Vox.

Welcome to both of you.

DAVID BROOKS: Nice to be here.

MATTHEW YGLESIAS: Thank you.

CHANG: Well, as we just said, today is the last day that the House of Representatives impeachment officials present their opening arguments to the Senate. And I just want to start with each of you getting a direct response to how you think it went in the first week of the trial. Let’s start with you, Matt.

YGLESIAS: Well, I think that Adam Schiff’s presentations in particular were very convincing. I think we’ve heard from a number of Republican senators that for the first time they have bothered to hear all the evidence this way, which is interesting. I hope people saw it, or at least some excerpts.

At the same time, the strange thing about this process is that there has never been a real question about the outcome. Republican Senate officials have clearly decided that they agree with all of this. You don’t really listen openly. And as we can see, most of them don’t even want to hear additional evidence. So the whole thing is a hint of disappointment.

CHANG: David?

BROOKS: I thought you did a good job of proving that he really did. I think they did a relatively bad job of proving that it should be removed, or at least representing this case. And even Schiff gave a speech last night that many – all of my friends loved – in which he directly addressed the question of why it is worth removing it.

And I thought the case wasn’t that bad. I mean, he said, Trump believed Giuliani, rather his own secret services, about the alleged theory of Ukraine biden. And maybe that’s wrong – maybe a mistake. It is not a criminal offense. He then said that Trump could not be trusted in the next election because he could work with China. And you can’t blame anyone for something they haven’t done. I think they showed that Trump really did it. But the only way to get moderate Republicans to do this was to say: yes, he did, but he really deserved to be removed.

CHANG: Well, besides what kind of work the Democrats have done to prove that President Trump should be removed from office, I want to talk about what kind of work they are doing to get at least four Senates for themselves to win Republicans who are needed if Democrats are to bring witnesses into this process. I want to play a bit of one of the impeachment officers. This is New York Democrat Jerry Nadler arguing that John Bolton, the former national security advisor, testified.

(SOUNDBITE OF THE ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JERRY NADLER: If you vote to block this witness or any of the evidence to be presented here, it can only be because you don’t want the American people to hear the evidence that you don’t want a fair trial and that you do it is complicit in President Trump’s efforts to hide his wrongdoing and the truth from the American people.

CHANG: I want to focus on the sound. Do you think the tone that the Democrats use during this process will win over the moderate Republicans they need if they want to vote for the witness testimony, David?

BROOKS: I don’t think so. I mean, mostly I think it’s because of public opinion. And is there a fundamental wave that is really putting pressure on people in Maine, Alaska or these other swing states? And I have never felt that before. I can only start from my lived experience. I travel to two or three states every week. I was in Louisville yesterday, right where Mitch McConnell lives – or grew up, and nobody ever mentions impeachment. It is only my experience, which I have had in 33 countries in the past few months, that there will be no impeachment. And that’s why I don’t expect much pressure, not even on the moderates.

CHANG: What do you think, Matt? Is the tone productive here that Democrats are on strike?

YGLESIAS: It is not a question of sound. I mean it’s a Republican question, they don’t want to see any more evidence because the president is guilty. And it is embarrassing for them to wallow in it. As David said, a good argument for the Republicans would be that this is not an offense. And what would help them would be if President Trump apologized if he said we were going too far. I mixed Giuliani’s things with the official government business. I’ll cut ties with him. We will assign someone with a new role. How is it okay?

That is the precedent for Bill Clinton’s impeachment. It is the precedent from the Iran-Contra scandal. You get caught if you do something wrong, you put up with it, you make some kind of reparation and then you convince people that they should move on. It is the fact that Trump was not ready to put the Republican in a difficult position. And I think most of them have decided that the best way out of this position is to have no further evidence so they can just go on with their lives.

CHANG: Right. So – well, no evidence from the White House that any excuse is coming. We should note that tomorrow is the first day that President Trump’s defense team will begin presenting his case. But I want to keep looking ahead. You know, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had avoided impeachment for months because she feared that a presidential acquittal would be a justification. You know, there are currently no signs that President Trump is being condemned by the Senate. So where are the Democrats going in the 2020 elections? Matt, let’s start with you.

YGLESIAS: I mean, that’s the fear that Pelosi expresses. I think her real fear was that impeachment was unpopular. These new revelations that fuel the trial have somewhat improved impeachment rates. I think David is right – not at the level at which there is a reason, not at the level at which Martha McSally feels that she has to do something, but also good enough that I think Democrats can feel confident that this will not be the focus of the 2020 elections. We will have to see what President Trump will do in the coming months. He’s kind of a ruthless guy. He does a lot of strange things.

BROOKS: He’ll drown out all of this with another criminal act. No, I think the impact on Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar is serious here. Iowa’s caucus is a small electorate, the campaign in the past few weeks is really important. I think these three are significantly disadvantaged because they’re stuck here in Washington.

CHANG: I want to end this conversation by taking a moment to remember Jim Teacher from PBS NewsHour. He died this week. And, David, I know you have been friends with him for a long time. I want to ask you, what will you miss most about him?

BROOKS: So I sat opposite him every week for 10 years. And when I was an expert and said something blatant that I am vulnerable to, I could see him grimacing a little. And every time I said something he liked, he smiled a little. And so I tried to get the smile and avoid the grimaces. That way he was my mentor. He never said anything. It only expressed a standard of what to do if you are a journalist. And he made everyone around him meet that standard.

And so he left a moral ecology, really what it is. And if you go online, I recommend googling Jim Lehrer’s rules for journalism that were posted on Twitter this week. It is what we should all do and the standards that we should all meet. And leaving such a legacy, a moral ecology, a set of standards for right and wrong and how you are in the world is just a very powerful thing. He was just a wonderful guy.

CHANG: Well, I will definitely take care of my own smile and grimaces when I speak to you. These are David Brooks from the New York Times and Matthew Yglesias from Vox.

Thank you both.

YGLESIAS: Thank you.

BROOKS: Thanks.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.