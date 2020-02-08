The democratic debate in New Hampshire is opened with everyone who kills Bernie

Sen. Bernie Sanders may have emerged from the chaotic caucasuses in Iowa that were functionally linked to former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but only the senator in Vermont was early Friday night at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire at the end of the first treatment.

The broad sides came quickly and from multiple directions, with rivals hitting both his distinctive policy initiative and his outspoken democratic socialism of two more moderate candidates who emerged from the caucuses in weakened positions.

“Bernie called himself – not me – a democratic socialist,” said former vice president Joe Biden, in response to moderator George Stephanopoulos’s first question about whether a socialist. “That’s the label that Bernie will print on everyone if he’s a candidate.”

Biden, who finished Monday in a disastrous fourth place in the Iowa caucuses, said that although President Donald Trump would probably call any democratic opponent a socialist, there was no reason to make his job easier.

“Bernie says it’s hard to bring people together, and you need Medicare for All, but Bernie says – and he says he wrote the damn thing – but can’t say what the damn thing is going to cost,” Biden said van Sander’s proposal for healthcare. “Who do you think will make it? I broke my neck to let Obamacare pass. I know how hard it is! “

Sanders defended his self-identification as a democratic socialist and said that Trump’s attack lines don’t matter, because “Donald Trump always lies,” Sanders said, to applaud the public.

Sanders refuted that the only way to beat Trump is to raise voter turnout to the highest level in American history – the kind of turnout that, he said, requires a radical political agenda.

“The way you bring people together is to present an agenda that works for the working population of this country, not the billionaire class,” Sanders said in response to a direct criticism from Buttigieg who characterized Sanders’ political ideology as “my way “or the highway. “

But Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, who ended just a few points behind Biden, said that Sanders’ main agenda item, Medicare for All, is a political nonstarter – and that promising voters are something that cannot be delivered the opposite of a turnout plan.

“I don’t think we can divide the main divorce,” said Klobuchar. “I think we need someone to lead this ticket that actually brings people, rather than excluding them.”

The field entered the debate stage amid an increasingly gloomy backdrop for their political party. The caucuses in Iowa earlier this week were an irreversible disaster. Although the results were officially 100 percent, no campaign or candidate had faith in the veracity of the final count. Indeed, a recanvas had already been requested by DNC Chairman Tom Perez, who only raised additional questions about the party’s ability to put together a nominative contest that would win voters’ confidence and inspire them for November .

In addition, President Donald Trump enjoyed one of the better weeks of his presidency after being acquitted in his Senate punishment and basking in the public opinion boost accompanied by a steady stream of economic news. It was enough to arouse serious fears throughout the party that the enthusiasm of the voter that seemed so palpable a year ago disappeared at the worst possible moment.

In addition to those concerns, renewed fears that the primary months would continue for months without a clear solution. Two candidates – Buttigeig and Sanders – had claimed a win in Iowa. The priceless leader, Biden, underwent an internal overhaul of the campaign, but still seemed well positioned for future states. And the candidate with the most money to spend, the former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg, was not even on the podium after he had spent his billions to dive into the lead role later to secure the nomination.

In short, it was a night with more questions than answers; more uncertainty than inspiration; and more reproach than anticipation.

“We are talking about bringing about a revolution,” said James Carville, the old democratic agent. “Fuck you. No. It’s all about winning. That’s all about it. As a Trump who’s sick, it’s not going so well. Let’s be honest with everyone. It’s not going well.”

