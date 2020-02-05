The demand from Google Area 120 offers live music data analysis

Area 120 is Google’s internal incubator for experiments. The latest project is called “Demand”. This data analytics platform hopes to provide artists, venue managers, promoters, and other insights that can be applied in the live music industry.

According to the Area 120 team, live music still relies heavily on “gut instinct rather than actionable insights”. The demand consists of four main parts:

artist trends : View data on Google Trends and YouTube Views for more than 19,000 artists. Compare artists from 210 US markets.

: View data on Google Trends and YouTube Views for more than 19,000 artists. Compare artists from 210 US markets. ticket prices : View historical and real-time price data for the primary and secondary ticket markets. View the percentage of tickets available on the secondary market.

: View historical and real-time price data for the primary and secondary ticket markets. View the percentage of tickets available on the secondary market. Effectiveness of the announcement : See in real time what activities an artist has for sale. Filter activities in 210 U.S. markets to improve marketing, pricing, and planning.

: See in real time what activities an artist has for sale. Filter activities in 210 U.S. markets to improve marketing, pricing, and planning. audience insights: Establish current insights into an artist’s audience. View other brands and media relevant to fans based on monthly search traffic.

Demand is based on publicly available Google Trends data as fans search for tickets using Google search. YouTube and Google Play data is then used as a “barometer of continued interest in an artist over time”. Third-party data sources then provide historical and current prices. Examples of valuable data from Demand cited by the Google Area 120 team are:

When evaluating the tour plan for a top 40 artist, DEMAND data showed that the artist did not sell his tickets at market prices, which led to higher prices for fans in the ticket resale market.

DEMAND’s analysis showed that an artist selected tour stops that did not reflect the strongest fan interest.

The aim is to “improve the planning, pricing, marketing and sponsoring of live events” and at the same time improve the fan experience through a wider reach.

We also believe that DEMAND will serve as compensation. Even aspiring artists who book their own club stops and unfamiliar venues can benefit from seeing where similar artist styles performed well or not at what prices.

The demand currently only applies to whitelisted registration professionals who are now open. It is available free of charge to the US music industry.

