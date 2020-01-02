Loading...

Some ask why "moderate" Republican senators have largely refused to criticize Mitch McConnell's plan to undermine the constitution by preventing witnesses from testifying at Donald Trump's next removal trial. But it's not a mystery.

In fact, McConnell intends his schemes, above all, to help swing-state senators, especially those who will be re-elected in 2020, such as Susan Collins of Maine, Martha McSally of Arizona, Thom Tillis from North Carolina, Joni Ernst from Iowa and Cory Gardner from Colorado and Cory Gardner from Colorado. These lawmakers are faced with a brutal choice: if they fail to excuse Trump's criminal conduct, they will lose the support of voters loyal to their party.

But if they vote to acquit after figures like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton further involve the president in a ploy to undermine the next election (and a Russian-attacked ally of Vladimir Putin), they risk losing support of most other voters. It is a dilemma of the Republicans' own creation, and it becomes more excruciating every day.

. (tagsToTranslate) Donald J. Trump (t) Mitch McConnell (t) Indictment (t) Senate Republicans (t) Susan Collins (t) Members only