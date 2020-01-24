It appears that this deleted scene from “Frozen 2” has entered the unknown but is now free, reports Entertainment Tonight.
What is going on: A deleted scene from “Frozen 2” includes a new song called “I Wanna Get This Right”, which is sung by the characters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff).
- The deleted song and scene will be included in the DVD bonus “Frozen 2”.
Entertainment Tonight was the first to report on the new scene.
(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCGR6yJOFVs (/ embedded)
What they say: Before the song started, both Bell and Groff talked about the song.
- Bell: “It was this return power ballad where we sing like rock stars.”
- Bell: “It was so catchy that while learning it, my kids saw it. We still sing it every week in my house. “
- groff: “It was a jam.”
More songs deleted: By Collider, bonus features will include another deleted song called “Home”. In this song, Anna celebrates her new home before things go wrong.
Release date: The digital version of “Frozen 2” will be released on February 11.
- “Frozen 2” will be released on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and DVD on February 25.