It appears that this deleted scene from “Frozen 2” has entered the unknown but is now free, reports Entertainment Tonight.

What is going on: A deleted scene from “Frozen 2” includes a new song called “I Wanna Get This Right”, which is sung by the characters Anna (Kristen Bell) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff).

The deleted song and scene will be included in the DVD bonus “Frozen 2”.

Entertainment Tonight was the first to report on the new scene.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCGR6yJOFVs (/ embedded)

What they say: Before the song started, both Bell and Groff talked about the song.

Bell: “It was this return power ballad where we sing like rock stars.”

“It was this return power ballad where we sing like rock stars.” Bell: “It was so catchy that while learning it, my kids saw it. We still sing it every week in my house. “

“It was so catchy that while learning it, my kids saw it. We still sing it every week in my house. “ groff: “It was a jam.”

More songs deleted: By Collider, bonus features will include another deleted song called “Home”. In this song, Anna celebrates her new home before things go wrong.

Release date: The digital version of “Frozen 2” will be released on February 11.