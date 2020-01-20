The Defense organization is trying to reopen criminal convictions in stalking cases

Calgary millionaire Ken Carters months of hospitalization and recovery in Russia should help reduce his sentence for stalking his ex-girlfriend, his lawyer said Monday.

Lawyer Gavin Wolch wants to resubmit the conviction to argue Carter’s health problems and a family issue should be considered by justice Glenn Poelman.

Carter, 59, returned to Calgary from Russia on December 21 after he did not show up for his planned conviction last June.

He was arrested on his arrival, but then released on bail of $ 200,000 with conditions that he surrender his passport and report it to the police.

Wolch had previously provided medical data showing that Carter was suffering from a brain aneurysm that required surgery.

According to those reports, the rich businessman from Calgary was too sick at that time to travel home.

On Monday he appeared in court and showed no outward signs of any medical suffering.

Wolch asked if his client could sit at his table with him, but Poelman refused.

“Please take your place, Mr. Carter in the (prisoners) coffin,” said Poelman.

Wolch said he would like to submit further convictions in the light of Carter’s medical and family problems.

“He still has medication; I still receive information from doctors abroad,” he said.

The lawyer wanted to postpone his application to reopen the submissions until the end of February, so that he could gather as much material as possible to conduct his case.

Poelman wanted the problem to be dealt with earlier, later this week or next week, but Wolch was not available.

The judge of the Court of Queen will hear documents on 21 February about whether the public prosecutor is Katherine Love against the reopening of criminal arguments and, if not, what each party has further to say.

Last May, Love suggested a sentence of four to five years in a federal prison appropriate for Carter, for orchestrating the stalking of his ex-girlfriend, Akele Taylor, during a custody of their child.

Carter hired retired police detective Steve Walton for a surveillance campaign against Taylor. He paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep an eye on her.

Walton, in turn, hired Calgary Police Service officers to oversee the former Calgary woman. He and his wife Heather were sentenced together with Carter in October 2018 for their involvement in the police corruption case.

Steve Walton was sentenced to three years for criminal harassment and bribes, while Heather Walton received a suspended sentence to be served in the community.

Love had also sought a punishment of four to five years for Steve Walton.

Wolch argued that a suitable sentence would be a probationary period for Carter.

