The defense of Utah rebounds from a bad show at UCLA to lock up Stanford

SALT LAKE CITY – On an evening where the Utah attack sputtered for a long time in a 64-56 overtime win over Stanford, the Utes’ defense helped win the game.

Utah held Stanford, which entered the Huntsman Center on average with 71 points per game, only 56 in one of the best defensive performances of the Utah season. Prior to Thursday’s game, Utah gave up 71.2 points per game.

“It was a bit of a chess competition, trying to change the way we covered it, to give them a different pitch.” – Coach Larry Krystkowiak, Utah

Head coach Larry Krystkowiak said the Stanford offense, with its disguised appearance, is difficult to predict and plan. The Utes had two or three different game plans for dealing with the Cardinal’s offense.

The Stanford players are skilled at identifying how the other team monitors the pick and roll and trying to take advantage of it, so Utah had to be prepared with multiple different looks.

“It was a bit of a chess game, trying to change the way we covered it, to give them a different pitch,” Krystkowiak said.

The two most important scoring options of Stanford, Tyrell Terry and Oscar da Silva, both achieved an average of 15.4 points per game before the game. Utah did a good job, notably by guarding Da Silva, keeping him at eight points on 4 of 12 shoots, while Terry scored 14 points and 5 of 16 came out of the field. Utah also stopped Spencer Jones on six points in 2 of 7 shooting.

“Boys did well on shooters. Nr. 14 (Jones) is so good for a freshman shooter we’ve had in the competition and that’s what he does. Shortly after the end of the game that Jaxon (Brenchley) fell asleep, we did a really good job of having a hand in his face, “Krystkowiak said.

Krystkowiak said that 25% of Stanford’s points are scored during the transition and that the Utes were well able to defend the cardinal during those odds. Stanford had only seven fast-break points on Thursday, which was only 13% of their points.

“We have done well to come back and, as we put it, to put out the fire and then tackle their secondary offense. That is always something that has had a powerful impact on them and I think that part of the attitude and going on the road is a bit out of their plan, “said Krystkowiak.

Krystkowiak had to be satisfied with the overall defense of the group, especially after allowing 73 points to shoot almost 50% against UCLA during the last Utah game.

“It was just a good old-fashioned shell defensive night, get into a position, be physical and guard and try to get a hand up,” Krystkowiak said.

The defense of Utah anchored Ute freshman Branden Carlson, who made his best Rudy Gobert impression on Thursday evening and turned the Huntsman Center into Swat Lake City.

Carlson scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had an excellent eight blocks to lead Utah to a 64-56 extension against Stanford. Carlson’s 15 points were high in his career, along with his eight blocks. His 10 rebounds tied a career high for the first-year student. His eight blocks tied Jason Washburn to third place in a single game in school history.

Carlson’s defense turned out to be too big all night. Along with his eight blocks, Carlson’s presence at the edge forced Stanford to change their shots, especially late in the game.

“That was a big problem. All coaches are a lot like him for blocking shots, changing the game on the edge, and he certainly did that tonight. It was huge for us. They hesitated on the edge. When they shot it, he sent it back, “Brenchley said.