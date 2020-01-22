The decline of social media: Facebook and Twitter leave us to be desired

How infrastructure has recreated our world since 2010

Scott Fulton tells Karen Roby that people ask new and more complex questions to Siri, Alexa and Google every day. How accurate and useful their answers are speaks to the enormous fundamental changes behind the devices we use. Scott Fulton, who discussed epic changes in 1990 and 2000, casts a spotlight on the undervalued platforms that have made these changes possible, and the people who have made them. Read more: https://zd.net/2Sg4yVJ

It is supposed to be the fabric of the ongoing global conversation, the medium for exchange of information, trade and ideas. Facebook is called a “cesspit” of teasing, first by people, and later by less verifiable entities that use Facebook itself for visibility and excitement. And there seems to be evidence that Twitter’s selection algorithms for importance and user interest selectively reinforce extremist viewpoints, first from people, and later from accounts with more numbers in hand than a UPS routing number.

“Blooming apple tree” by Piet Mondrian, 1912, in the public domain.

Social media have become the stock market for public opinion. Investors who want to benefit from their association with the most active issues buy low and sell high. When one of the stock exchanges makes an effort to moderate trade, as Twitter did last October, the job is to mess with free entrepreneurship and democracy itself. When an exchange promises to stay out of the way of traders, as Facebook did last year, it is the task to increase the more volatile issues and to tamper with democracy itself.

That both parties must have the same volume in terms of volume seems to be of design. If it is something that social media algorithms have managed to achieve over the past decade, it has made almost every discussion about importance in the world a zero sum game.

“Paying to increase the reach of political expression,” wrote Twitter director Jack Dorsey last October, “has important consequences that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be willing to handle.”

If we believe the investigations are being conducted in response to the changing political attitude of the British towards the European Union, the sudden willingness of Americans to embrace and validate extreme political views, and psychiatric investigations into the increase in suicides among young people (PDF), the “democratic infrastructure” Dorsey referred to must be made of soft, malleable plastic. Other countries, or even random gatherings of enthusiasts in their dormitories and cellars, can form this invisible paste in any society that suits them best It would be science fiction, except that almost everything now seems a bit dated.

There will probably not be a permanent record in the distant future, long after the forces of nature have reclaimed this planet from humanity, of the time span in which people have fueled the long-haunted “global conversation” and then argued most of that time about whose terminology to use. All electrons will have spread, causing archaeologists to think about the residue of our society and to wonder what exactly happened. Apparently there was a catalyst, either something brilliant or something catastrophic, although it left no trace.

Status Report

If the pursuit of social status is to be used as an important explanatory variable for social behavior, it becomes particularly important to gain a better understanding of the nature of social status itself. We need a theory of social status that explains how the relative rank and status of the various members in social groups is determined: a theory that explains why social groups give some of their members a higher social status and which gives these members themselves search for social status within the group.

-John C. Harsanyi, University of California at Berkeley

A negotiation model for social status in informal groups and formal organizations, 1966

“We do not currently have the strongest reputation in terms of privacy,” admitted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at his company’s conference last April, while rolling out a new vision for Facebook’s infrastructure.

Typically, social media are the world’s most effective hyperbolic spreading system, so Zuckerberg’s statement on stage that day was comparable extraordinary. Facebook’s privacy incidents over the years are so numerous and so serious that ZDNet has already built up a kind of gallery of honor for them. At the top of this list is an incident that literally changed the world, deeply dealt with by ZDNet’s Charlie Osborne: the policy-breaking sharing of at least 87 million personal records of Facebook users worldwide, with the political analytical group Cambridge Analytica. As ZD Whittaker reported from ZDNet, this company has been associated with disinformation campaigns responsible for promoting political activism in favor of the UK exit from the European Union and for the Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential campaign.

In February 2019, a limited commission from the British Parliament blamed Mark Zuckerberg for this illegal connection and the extraordinary aftermath that followed. As the report of the committee found (PDF):

The scale and importance of the GSR / Cambridge Analytica infringement was such that its occurrence should have been immediately referred to Mark Zuckerberg as CEO. The fact that this was not the case proves that Facebook did not treat the infringement with the seriousness it deserved. It was a profound failure of the Facebook board whose CEO didn’t know what was going on, the company now claims, until the issue became public for all of us in 2018. The incident demonstrates Facebook’s fundamental weakness in managing its responsibilities to people whose data is used for proprietary commercial interests.

Facebook is according to recent statistics from StatCounter, a company responsible for generating around two-thirds of the world’s social media-related web activity. The millions of users (many of them really) are in a situation that would have surprised Ray Bradbury. The powers that would resuscitate the Soviet Empire turned out to have drawn up a disinformation plan aimed at the western world, in particular the UK and the US, by intelligence services. The primary tools of the scheme were Facebook, Instagram (part of Facebook), Twitter, Google Plus (now abolished) and YouTube (part of Google).

The apparent objectives of these powers, directed by Russia, have indeed been achieved, and spectacular too. UK citizens voted for their country leaving the European Union. A host of a reality show without experience with public service was elected president of the United States. And a comedian who was fortunate enough to show the President of Ukraine on television – an adjacent country whose territory wants to see these powers attached – was elected President of Ukraine.

Without much defense, a man was detained by the Ukrainian intelligence service in March 2019, according to the New York Times, announcing that he was buying Facebook accounts from the people who originally launched them. He wanted to use these accounts on behalf of the Russian intelligence service to spread disinformation about Volodymyr Zelensky, the leader. Zelensky’s campaign allegedly attempted to report these apparent violations of Facebook’s campaign advertising policy to Facebook’s much-published “war space” that it founded in October 2018, to discover that the company had dismantled it in November 2018.

So the Zelensky group built an automatic system – a bot that would detect clear disinformation about their candidate and respond to it in milliseconds. Some credit that bot for the victory of Zelensky.

There is no indisputable evidence that disinformation campaigns were directly responsible for one of these world-changing events – that social media agitation has changed people’s voices, or that these trends are directly correlated. Yet that has always been the case with disinformation: it masks its own trail of evidence.

All of this can explain the serenity and self-confidence, if indeed his emotions can be read so clearly, with which Mark Zuckerberg wrote this incident, along with everyone else in the growing mountain, as a glitch.

Reward Center

“As our world expanded,” Zuckerberg told his congress audience at one point, “we face a new challenge: we all have to find our place in this much larger world, and it can be difficult to find and find feel like you have a unique sense of purpose when you are connected to billions of people at the same time Privacy gives us the freedom to be ourselves It is easier to feel that you belong if you are part of smaller communities and among your best friends.

“So it’s no surprise,” continued the CEO, “that the fastest ways we all communicate online are private messages, in small groups and in stories. As the world gets bigger and more connected, we need that sense of intimacy more than ever.”

Anyone who has written or outlined public speeches can detect when a paragraph or passage has been specially constructed to move the listener’s attention past a blatant mistake. Zuckerberg is the kind of language defense lawyer used to argue with juries. It wraps us in the warm blanket of an altruistic society and throws its platform as the source of that warmth. It invites us to make a judgment that shifts the focus of our considerations to how we feel and whether we are happy.

Happiness is a chemical reaction. The neurochemical considered primarily responsible for the sense of pleasure is dopamine. People often choose behavioral patterns that streamline or even harden the reception of dopamine. Addiction is often the result of wiring the dopamine-consuming reward centers of the brain in such a way that the behavior that causes these rewards seems inevitable.

Dopamine enters our story of the decline of social media at this point for a non-accidental reason: the whole premise of Facebook, some researchers and psychologists believe, is like a system that focuses on activating the reward centers of the brains of its users, as a means to continue and ensure their use patterns.

Panic Attack

The idea that social media can become the object of addiction is certainly not new, especially in this publication. Almost nine years ago, ZDNet employee Zack Whittaker shared his personal story about the similarities he noticed in his life, between when he stopped Facebook for a week and when he quit smoking. Zack later shared his observations about the conditions that one should recognize, both in one’s life and in the mindset, which should serve as signals that he is addicted to the use of social media.

If one of the greatest psychiatrists in history – Lucy from Peanuts – is explained so movingly, the first step to face the problem is to give it a name. Making something a “phobia” or a “-ism” or an acronym effectively dehumanizes it and describes it as a foreign organism or syndrome. My father, who spent the last half of his career as a substance abuse counselor, noted that people seeking freedom from addiction often visualized their problems as demons attacking them from the outside rather than manifestations from the inside.

As ZDNet reported, researchers developed a quantitative tool to assess a person’s interactivity with Facebook, to determine whether someone officially crossed the threshold to obsession. Someone soon identified a suitable acronym for the catalyst of this obsession: FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). In 2013, the Oxford Dictionary officially adopted the term as a legitimate word. Eileen Brown from ZDNet reported on a study that claimed to provide evidence that everyone is suffering from FOMO to some extent. That turned out to be a good thing, because marketers discovered that customers could use FOMO to their advantage to attract and retain customers.

As with any substance that loses its rewarding effects over time, marketers should be warned that the use of FOMO as a customer attraction tool has its limits. As Harvard Medical School summarizes: “Addiction has a long and powerful influence on the brain that manifests itself in three different ways: desire for the object of addiction, loss of control over its use and continued involvement with it despite adverse consequences.”

According to the Rand Corporation, the results of a 2018 study published by the British Royal Society for Public Health found a link between people aged 14 to 24 between the use of Instagram, Snapchat and Facebook and negative psychological complaints. This correlation, the authors of King University’s report “The Psychology of Social Media” (PDF) claim is a physical one that, with the right equipment, can be visually observed: “The ventral tegmental area (VTA) is one of the most important components responsible to determine the reward system in people’s bodies, “King U. explains. “When social media users receive positive feedback (likes), their brains fire dopamine receptors, which is partly facilitated by the VTA.”

Around the same time, a study by the University of Pittsburgh in the American Journal of Health Behavior examined the behavioral patterns on social media of 1,730 people aged 19 to 32. Participants in this study used social media to varying degrees and were clustered into categories on based on their usage patterns. What occupied these researchers the most was a clear correlation between the online behavior of the widely used “Wired” group and their other personal traits that are already associated with anxiety and depression:

It is possible that this specific pattern of SMU (use of social media) indicates a preoccupation with and hyper-vigilant surveillance of someone’s social media. For example, wired people can routinely seek attentive behavior, reflected in a large volume of SMU, such as frequent status updates and subsequent checking for “likes”. This preoccupation can lead to depression if the individual does not receive the desired feedback from his or her social media audience. Similarly, “Fear of Missing” (FOMO), characterized by the desire to stay connected all the time, and “Snapstreaks,” statistics of consecutive daily “Snaps” between friends on Snapchat, can contribute to hyper-vigilant social media surveillance. This behavior from social media can mimic and contribute to symptoms of anxiety.

Another project, this time not by psychiatrists but by the business school of Sangji University in South Korea (PDF), attempted to establish relationships between this and other similar studies that were conducted at the time. This project used statistical analysis to correlate what psychiatrists saw with the phenomena that social media users themselves reported in their research results.

Frankly, the Sangji report apparently throws its own conclusions as “hypotheses.” Nevertheless, it makes a number of daring, grim proposals: high use of social media, especially with Facebook, can in the first instance be driven by the need for people to belong. This need is particularly intense in people prone to narcissistic personality disorder, whose dopamine centers are triggered by the need for self-presentation and admiration. As soon as the cycle of using social media begins, users who display the characteristics of addicts also exhibit characteristics of voyeurism, observing the lives of other people as a substitute for human relationships that they could not build for themselves.

False positive

That sense of belonging and intimacy Zuckerberg referred to – not missing, not just being part of something, but being admired for it – can be artificially supported in two ways. One is through the systematic, measured dispensation of status. This is the variable that was central to the career of Nobel Prize winner economist John C. Harsanyi. In the time of Harsanyi there was no means – scientific or automatic – to quantify a person’s social status among a group or in society as a whole. But this is precisely the currency of internet-based social networks; The quantification of social status is exactly why Facebook was created. Social networks use status as a reward for participation; what’s more, as the Sangji University study stated, they punish lack of participation with the removal of status, which causes feelings of exclusion and fear.

The second method of artificial substantiation comes through the ad hoc generation of common belief systems – worlds of randomly collected information that may occur as fact. In the absence of true interpersonal exchange, a social media environment can use belief in a common vanity as a placebo. The feeling – perhaps the illusion – of the factuality and relevance of these items can be enhanced by the feeling that users have of what Zuckerberg called “intimacy” that despite their wide distribution, these items have been modified or filtered or are specifically for them delivered . These phenomena were not only validated by psychiatric and business school studies, but also by the Senate Select Commission for Intelligence, in its report on Russian interference in the 2016 elections (PDF).

Under the investigation, the committee came to evidence that a MIT investigation into the analysis of Twitter (PDF), which concluded that a false news story, or a false item posing as a news story, was 70 percent more likely to be retweeted then a true one, especially in circumstances where the story had a political context. It also quoted a report from the National Bureau of Economic Research at Cambridge, Massachusetts (PDF) that followed a sea of ​​political tweets about the 2016 elections, produced by both people and automated response systems (“bots”). In horrific graphic details, the NBER report revealed how intensely human Twitter users responded with opposition or opposite positions (for example, argumentative) to tweets of bots (blue lines below) versus other people (gray lines).

National Office for Economic Research

Senators who viewed the now overwhelming evidence of the Russian attempt to disrupt American democracy saw these graphs. This is the real disturbance: a scientific measurement of compulsive responses to political agitation. The need to belong, these time series indicate, can be saturated by artificial entities to which no one can belong.

If anyone believes that the neo-Soviet perpetrators behind this scheme were unaware of how they use an internet communication system to set up an attack on the psychology of democracy themselves, they should perform a Google search on Vladimir Putin.

Or maybe that’s the wrong tack because the relevance of everything that can reveal that search can be a random variable. The web, of which social media is a major part, is able to substantiate any information that we believe to be facts or that we want to be facts. If a reputable publication presents a fact or makes a claim, its reputation need not be called into question to contest that claim. Someone or something on social media can simply deny that such a reputation exists. If there is any doubt about the validity, or even the authenticity, of the denier, someone or something can confirm that doubt. If the validator is then a false entity, a “sock puppet,” the entire argument is disputed. Nothing is real, to borrow a Beatles sentence, and nothing to hang around.

During Mark Zuckerberg’s congress in April 2018, in the last few seconds of his allotted time, Senator Ben Sasse (R – Neb.) Threw in what he could have considered a disposable question: “Do social media companies hire consulting firms? To get them to help figure out how to get more dopamine feedback loops so people don’t want to leave the platform? “

“No, senator. That’s not how we talk about this,” Zuckerberg replied, with a sentence begging to be dissected, “or how we set up our product teams. We want our products to be valuable to people. And if they are valuable, then people choose to use them. “

It can be literally that simple for the man: value in his mind is what makes someone happy.

This feature was updated with new information after the first publication in December 2019.

More information – From the CBS Interactive Network

Elsewhere