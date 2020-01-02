The decade that changed YouTube TV

Loading...

Without YouTube, late night television hardly exists. It's not because Lilly Singh, a YouTuber with nearly 15 million subscribers, made television history in September by taking Carson Daly's place on NBC. Not really. A Little Late with Lilly Singh was just the latest episode in a trend that started 10 years ago, when Jimmy Fallon, who then directed Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and got as intermediate reviewers, went viral after inviting Justin Timberlake to help him rhyme his way. the history of rap. The "History of Rap" video had twice as many online views as it did on the air, an upheaval that would soon become the norm.

Review of the decade

WIRED looks back on the promises and failures of the past 10 years

In the years that followed, Fallon (and compatriots like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, James Corden and Samantha Bee) designed their shows to be consumable as YouTube clips. They changed the late-night format to resonate with the trends and challenges spreading across the platform. The popular YouTubers have become regular participants in the show's guest rotations. It's not as long as YouTube has become mainstream that mainstream has become YouTube.

Taking over TV is quite the hit for a platform that started just 15 years ago over a pizzeria in San Mateo, California, and it's not just TV late evening that gives way to the big red play button. Just about every video media consumed around the world, whether it's a highbrow movie or a comedy variety show, must somehow recognize and interact with YouTube – in its marketing, in its exit, in its post-theater sales strategy. YouTube has become the world's largest video hosting site and one of the most popular search engines on the Internet, just behind its parent company, Google. Woe to the crisp CEO who sees it only as a cat video repository.

Of course, the video of the cat reached its peak. When YouTube became popular between 2005 and 2007, it was for short videos, no more than three minutes. (Yes, many of them were wacky: cats, women wiping while trampling wine grapes and ohmygod shoes.). SNL Digital Shorts (remember "Dick in a Box" and Natalie Portman rapping about what she's badass?) Were the first hits of television on YouTube. In 2007, CNN and YouTube broadcast the presidential debates. A year later, YouTube had signed deals with MGM, Lionsgate and CBS to broadcast feature films and TV shows on the platform. These days, you can buy almost any movie or TV show you want on YouTube, and they've even tried making some of their own shows with bold names like Jordan Peele.

YouTube, the company, isn't really driving these changes in TV trends and standards. These are the YouTubers themselves, the independent creators responsible for the majority of the nearly 5 billion videos viewed daily on the platform. For younger generations like Generation Y, Generation Z and Generation Alpha, the YouTubers are as culturally important as any traditional pop or film star, if not more. At first it was Anybodies – people with webcams, charisma and a lot of luck – and to some extent, that is still true. YouTubers are able to attract subscribers in the first place because they offer something of value to a specific community that at least seems to be "genuinely" theirs. Often, it is an expertise in a field, born from a personal interest of several years, like makeup or humor or history or bikes. Over time, however, the most successful YouTubers are those who have managed to express the popularity they have gained by sharing their initial interest (for example, video games for PewDiePie or nail art for Simply Nailogical or farces for the Paul brothers) in a more generalized format. celebrity form. When enough people have come to care about you as a person, they will obviously watch you do just about anything.

