The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: receivers

The past decade has seen dozens of elite receivers take the field in the CFL, leaving a plethora of powerful options for our team.
We have listed 16 recipients for whom our contributors and readers can vote. Here's who made the cut.
The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*). The full ballot can be viewed at the bottom of this article.
1) Green S.J.
Montreal Alouettes (2010-2016)
Toronto Argonauts (2017-present)
157 games, 690 receptions, 9,869 yards, 57 touchdowns
Gray Cup Champion (2010, 2017)
CFL Star (2013, 2017)
East Division Star (2011-2015, 2017-2019)
2) Adarius Bowman
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010, 2018)
Eskimos of Edmonton (2011-2017)
Montreal Alouettes (2018)
117 games, 574 receptions, 8,208 yards, 40 touchdowns
Gray Cup Champion (2015)
CFL star (2014-2016)
West Division Star (2014-2016)
3) Emmanuel Arceneaux
BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010, 2013-2018)
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019-present)
122 games, 515 receptions, 7,560 yards, 50 touchdowns
CFL star (2015, 2016)
West Division Star (2014-2016)
4) Weston Dressler
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2010-2015)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-2018)
115 games, 597 receptions, 6,768 yards, 51 touchdowns
Gray Cup Champion (2013)
CFL Star (2012, 2013)
West Division Star (2011-2013)
5) Nik Lewis
Calgary Stampeders (2010-2014)
Montreal Alouettes (2015-2017)
121 games, 597 receptions, 7,017 yards, 33 touchdowns
Gray Cup Champion (2014)
CFL star (2010-2012)
West Division Star (2010-2012)
East Division Star (2016)
6) Chad Owens
Toronto Argonauts (2010-2015)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016)
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017)
104 games, 520 receptions, 6,207 yards, 27 touchdowns
Gray Cup Champion (2012)
CFL player par excellence (2012)
Player of the CFL special teams (2010)
Player of the East Division special teams (2011)
CFL star (2010-2012, 2014)
East Division Star (2010-2014)
7) Greg Ellingson
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-2014)
Ottawa Redblacks (2015-2018)
Edmonton Eskimos (2019-present)
107 games, 502 receptions, 7,265 yards, 41 touchdowns
Gray Cup Champion (2016)
CFL Star (2017)
East Division Star (2016-2018)
West Division Star (2019)
Honorable mentions
1) Bryan Burnham
2) Andy Fantuz *
3) Fred stamps
4) Brad Sinopoli
5) Derel Walker
6) Chris Williams
7) Marquay McDaniel
8) Chris Getzlaf
9) Luke Tasker
Depth table
Our receivers are officially in place, so here is an update to our ten-year team depth chart. Our seven pass catchers are mostly submarines, so we had to be creative when deciding who would line offshore.
