The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: quarters

Now is the time to complement the 3DownNation CFL team with the most important position in the game: the quarterback.

Votes were very close in this category, especially between second and fourth places. Only three pivots can dress for a given match, which means that only a trio of quarters can make our team.

The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*).

1) Bo Levi Mitchell *

Calgary Stampeders (2012-present)

136 games, 27,937 yards, 169 touchdowns, 70 interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2014, 2018)

CFL player par excellence (2016, 2018)

Western Division player par excellence (2015, 2016, 2018)

CFL star (2016, 2018)

West Division Star (2015, 2016, 2018)

2) Ricky Ray

Eskimos of Edmonton (2010-2011)

Toronto Argonauts (2012-2018)

106 games, 28,364 yards, 149 touchdowns, 74 interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2012, 2017)

Eastern Division player par excellence (2013, 2014, 2017)

CFL star (2013, 2014)

East Division Star (2013, 2014, 2017)

3) Mike Reilly

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010-2012, 2019)

Eskimos of Edmonton (2013-2018)

155 games, 31,522 yards, 168 touchdowns, 99 interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2011, 2015)

Gray Cup player par excellence (2015)

CFL Player of the Year (2017)

CFL Star (2017)

West Division Star (2014, 2017)

Honorable mentions

1) Henry Burris

2) Darian Durant

3) Kevin Glenn

4) Travis Lulay

Depth table

With our quarterbacks in place, this is what the 3DownNation CFL team looks like for all decades. Thank you for helping us make this team a reality.